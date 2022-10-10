Bookish DIY Kits To Buy and Make for Holiday Gifting

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It can be hard to choose gifts for friends and family — a person’s home library is such a unique expression of their interests and taste. Book lovers can be the pickiest readers. Even with years of reader’s advisory skills, actually buying someone a book can be a daunting task. After all, I myself have very specific taste and would prefer to choose my own books. For me, the difference between a book I like and a book I want to own is so hard to discern — it’s just in its voice, a subtle sense that I’ll want to read this again someday and recapture that same feeling. But finding a meaningful gift for someone who cherishes books doesn’t have to be a challenge; after all, there are tons of rad DIY kits with bookish bents.

There is a myriad of engaging options out there for cross-stitching bookmarks, binding journals, and even creating book nooks. These kits are thoughtful and fun ways to show that you care. On top of that, crafts can be cathartic, and who doesn’t need a relaxing and restorative hobby to fight against the trash fire that is modern life?

These bookish DIY kits will busy hands, relax minds, and provide a much-deserved sense of accomplishment. These recommendations have been chosen because I’d be jazzed to work on them, so I hope you find them as whimsical and enticing as I do.

Kits For When Your Friend Is a Bit Fancy Bookbinding Kit ($61): This is for the ultimate book nerd in your life. It comes complete with endpapers, glue, man-made leather, book boards, thread, backing material, endbands, book needle, foam brush, and a handy instruction booklet.

Starry Night Wax Seal Stamp Kit ($5): I bet most bookworms dig the idea of being able to dramatically seal handwritten letters with a wax stamp.

Bookshops and Libraries Model Kits Model Bookstore Kit ($43): This is the cutest lil’ bookstore, and I love the DIY kit’s nuanced details of multicoloured shelving units, patterned spine labels, and the comfy mess atmosphere.

Handmade Bookshelf Decoration ($46): This is a 3D puzzle that will give any bookshelf some extra oooooo-factor.

Library craft kit ($51): Just looking at this makes me want to sit down, take off my glasses, and read. I don’t have glasses, but I wish I did so I could take ’em off for this very purpose.

Book Nook Diorama ($73): This DIY kit will give you a gorgeous model library with Beauty and the Beast vibes.

Cat Store Owner Book Nook ($108): Another adorable book nook, this time with cat business owners!

Cross-Stitch Bookmark kits Another Book Cross-Stitch Bookmark Kit ($16): Cross-stitch is an easy craft for novices to dive into. It’s true: I do cross-stitch, and hand-eye coordination is definitely not my forte!

Dinosaur Library ($13): A DIY kit for the bookworm-slash-Jurassic Park superfan in your life.

Kits For Professional Book Peddlers I Heart Books Book Garland Kit ($17): These cheerful garlands are made of recycled board books, which means they are cute and sturdy.

And finally, this badass Feminist Librarian Quote Embroidery Kit ($30), which pairs an empowering message with a vintage library card theme.

Looking for more? Try these DIY Kits for Book Lovers.