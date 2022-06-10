How Moms For Liberty’s Book Ratings System Enters Schools: Book Censorship News, June 10, 2022

Summer is here, and while the actual news of book challenges might slow down, that does not mean the work of those banning books is anywhere near done. In fact, this summer will be one where groups like Moms For Liberty will continue to build their book ratings system and push to have it used in school districts across the country.

In fact, they’re already doing it.

Folks like Stephens, who is the “curriculum director” of Utah Parents United, a “parental rights” group closely aligned with Moms For Liberty, are sharing that their ratings system is being implemented already. Stephens also does not deny — and in fact considers it publicity — that BookLooks has been called out as a Moms For Liberty joint.

So how will this happen? To their credit, it’s clever.

In Indianola, IA, the district received several book challenges during the school year. At the beginning of 2022, several individuals began showing up at school board meetings to complain about books. It was the same rhetoric and playbook used elsewhere across the country. Read passages, discuss how children need to be protected, toss in some words like “obscenity” defined in whatever way is most convenient.

But then, have someone who can advocate for a solution to this problem hampering the school libraries. In Indianola, that came from Patty Alexander, who ran for a seat on the school board last year and was defeated.

At the board’s April 12 meeting, Alexander and her husband both showed up and discussed inappropriate books. But Alexander did not keep herself seated with attendees. Instead, she’s seated alongside the board, as she’s presenting a suggested rating system to the board. You can — and should — watch the first 45 minutes of the meeting. In addition to the discussion of the ratings system was the appearance of the three books formally challenged, as well as a number of books “weeded” from the collection already (including, surprise, Gender Queer).

Many, though not all, of the members of the committee seemed impressed by this system. There would be further talk, particularly because it would take a long time to go through the current school libraries to label, but this system looked pretty good. There was no discussion of where the system came from outside of it being called “like the movie ratings system,” and no discussion of who was reading, reviewing, and writing up the book information.

It will come as little surprise that the local Moms For Liberty group is where this discussion began, and it will be less of a surprise that the Alexanders used the very Moms For Liberty system cloaked as “BookLooks” (and similarly named sites because there is more than one).

The link in the comments? It is the Moms For Liberty system.

What is disturbing is how the board members did little questioning of the wheres or hows of the system, and worse, that Alexander seems to have either been in collaboration with the board OR convinced them pretty easily to have this conversation. That the immediate response was to report back to the Facebook group about the success will lead to copycat measures in other communities where the board is not as tapped into what’s happening nationwide.

There has not yet been a final decision in this story, but it’s a sign of what’s to come over the summer as these groups amp up their efforts for the fall. These victories, even if more symbolic, will help codify a system for how to do this, further allowing right-wing groups to infiltrate schools and push their agenda into the schools.

It’s likely that the ego Moms For Liberty has from winning a Heritage Foundation award this week will not hurt them, either.

Call To Action

This week, YA author Eliot Schrefer was on the Trevor Noah show talking about his latest book, Queer Ducks. It is a fabulous conversation, and the final two minutes are especially vital for our cultural censorship culture.

5 minutes before this I had the usual feeling I get before any public speaking. I was suddenly convinced I know nothing about anything. But @Trevornoah is this deep well of kindness, and that changed everything. He's an amazing interviewer. @TheDailyShow https://t.co/ystMjVybJs — Eliot Schrefer 🌈 (@EliotSchrefer) June 8, 2022

Continue to have these conversations and continue to be open, honest, and unafraid to engage in talking about the sex stuff. That is a key part of how we’ll continue to champion stories for young readers who need these books to understand who they are and see the world as it truly is.

Book Censorship News: June 10, 2022