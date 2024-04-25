10 TikTok Book Reviewers You Should Be Following

Kate is a 2011 Drake University grad, where she received her BA in magazine journalism. A hopeless romantic with a cynical heart, Kate will read anything that comes with a content warning, a love triangle, and a major plot twist. Twitter: @katekrug Blog: http://snarky-yet-satisfying.com

With 30.5M posts and counting, #BookTok has become one of the biggest communities of readers on the internet. And there is a space for everyone. Romance BookTok, YA BookTok, Super Disturbing BookTok, Thriller BookTok — no matter your taste, finding a recommendation for your next favorite read is no matter than a scroll (or a search) away for the best TikTok book reviewers.

We also know that BookTok has its fair share of drama (helloooo Hockey BookTok Controversy of 2023), but I think it is also clear that these videos have encouraged people to pick up a book, whether they are devoted readers or trying to get back into the habit. What #BookTok has done for many creators, the industry, and a resurgence of love for books cannot be ignored. As with all social media platforms, we can hold both good and bad simultaneously.