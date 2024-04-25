10 TikTok Book Reviewers You Should Be Following
With 30.5M posts and counting, #BookTok has become one of the biggest communities of readers on the internet. And there is a space for everyone. Romance BookTok, YA BookTok, Super Disturbing BookTok, Thriller BookTok — no matter your taste, finding a recommendation for your next favorite read is no matter than a scroll (or a search) away for the best TikTok book reviewers.
We also know that BookTok has its fair share of drama (helloooo Hockey BookTok Controversy of 2023), but I think it is also clear that these videos have encouraged people to pick up a book, whether they are devoted readers or trying to get back into the habit. What #BookTok has done for many creators, the industry, and a resurgence of love for books cannot be ignored. As with all social media platforms, we can hold both good and bad simultaneously.
Also, let’s just say it: while the TikTok FYP is amazing for curating your own experience, it’s all too easy to get stuck in a non-diverse echo chamber. Every few months, I highly recommend doing a search within the #BookTok or other related hashtags to find some new faces or even crowd-sourcing from friends. We’ve got an entire article on diversifying your BookTok FYP.
So now I’m going to take you on a tour of my FYP and recommend some top-notch BookTokers whose opinions I regard highly and have taken many recommendations from. We’re talking about content quality here, not necessarily the size of their following. No matter what, I will stop scrolling and watch these TikTok book reviewers’ videos in their entirety each time.
1. Tritney – @Tritney
This creator does a series called Spice vs Spice where she reads a spicy romance book while indulging in some spicy food. Combining two of my favorite things on this app — I absolutely adore these videos. This is also the account where I learned about the infamous sentient door novella. IYKYK.
2. Ayushi – @BookWormBullet
Ayushi is my absolute go-to creator for any South Asian recommendation. I appreciate her commentary on the books she reads and also the genre and author diversity!
3. Muhammad – @GoatFantasyBooks
I’m typically not a repeat reader, especially for massive epic fantasies. But if anyone could convince me to reread Brandon Sanderson, it would be Muhammad. His passion for the genre is infectious and truly makes me to want read more fantasy.
4. Abbie – @AbbieKonnick
I came for the books and stayed for her lovely personality and yummy recipes (and, of course, I stayed for the books, too!) Also, if I get a Kindle Unlimited subscription to read every Freida McFadden, it will definitely be because of her.
5. Marines – @MyNameIsMarines
I found Marines after her take on the hockey romance drama ended up on my FYP, and it was an instant follow. She’s so incredibly smart and I always value her reviews and opinions on books.
6. Brandon – @Baker.Reads
I read Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke on his recommendation, and it was so unhinged that it blew my mind. Now, I watch all of his videos not necessarily to get recommendations, but to hear the out-of-the-box plots. I’m also a sucker for a video that starts with ‘These are the most disturbing books I’ve ever read.”
7. Kayla – @KaylaBerman_
Anyone giving love to my fave, Jodi Picoult, is an instant follow from me. I also love how she adds commentary and talks about the books she necessarily didn’t enjoy. It’s always a good sign when I can appreciate a “negative” review just as much as a positive one.
8. Az – @Azhangia
Something about Az’s videos is so calming. I love her video editing style! Also, hot tip: her playlists are A+ for both background music while reading and even for workday concentration.
9. Aubrei – @EarlGreyPls
Aubrei has a series where she talks about the words she learned through reading, and it has inspired me to do the same. I love expanding my vocabulary, and it’s been a wonderful addition to my reading routine.
10. Zoranne – @Zoranne_
I found Zoranne after I finished The Will of the Many and needed to see other people’s opinions. I love her passion, and she always has me nodding to her videos.
