10 of the Best Romcom Manga I Fell In Love With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Romantic comedies used to rule the world. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, we could watch countless movies where Julia Roberts fell in love. And we loved every second of it. Years later, the world has started picking up romantic comedies again after years of negligence and lost chances. It’s clear to say that romcoms are simply classics and remain comfort stories for many. You can encounter romantic comedies in any format though, like in movies, novels, and even manga. In this list, you’ll find some of the best romcom manga that will make you both laugh and swoon at the same time!

For a work to be labeled a romcom, it has to have two main things: romance and comedy. They must have a perfect balance of hilarious scenes paired with romantic, swoony moments. Sometimes manga or novels are categorized in some way when they’re not. You’ll realize after reading the work that you didn’t laugh one moment reading it and wonder why it was called a romcom. To stay true to the com side of romcom, I only included books that bring laughter and joy into our lives. But they also have that cute romantic story that will have you giggling and kicking up your feet while you’re reading them.

Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Rainbow Days reminded me of the old days. This manga can easily become a classic. It’s a story about four friends going through the teenage years of high school, friendships, and falling in love for the first time. Mizuno’s work has every single aspect that a romcom should have, so I thought it was the perfect manga to start this list. With characters that make you relate and feel instantly for them, Rainbow Days takes what’s best of the genre and puts it on a silver platter for you to enjoy.

Honey Lemon Soda by Mayu Murata One of the best romcom manga you’ll read this year is Honey Lemon Soda. The English-speaking part of the world has been impatiently waiting for a translation of one of the most popular shoujo manga right now. I think we all cheered when the publication announcement came from Yen Press. I’m telling you, this manga is very well-loved. You’ll see the classic shoujo trope of shy girl meets popular boy. But Honey Lemon Soda gives it a modern take that will completely enchant you. Both protagonists have something to fight for and are not afraid to go for it.

Sasaki and Miyano by Shou Harusono Sasaki and Miyano will make you laugh as soon as you start it. It’s a romcom that features a boys’ love expert and his high school’s bad boy. Miyano is shy and prefers to read manga than to socialize. But then he meets his upper classmate Sasaki and his world…changes. This manga reminded me of Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, so if you love that manga, I feel you will adore this one as well. It has the perfect quantity of romance and comedy.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

A Condition Called Love by Megumi Morino When you least expect it, love comes knocking on your door. For Hotaru, a high school student, that’s what happens when she shares her umbrella with one of her classmates, not knowing what the next day will bring to her life! She never expected that same guy, Hananoi-kun, to ask her out in the middle of the classroom after their meeting.

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk by Mika Yamamori A “prince” meets another prince in this high school romcom manga by the same mangaka who did Daytime Shooting Star and Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet. Yamamori is a master of romcoms, so you bet I was desperate for her newest release, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk. It’s a story about a girl who is dubbed a “prince” since her childhood and a boy who gives her a taste of what it feels like to be seen.

My Love Mix-Up! by Wataru Hinekure My Love Mix-Up has one of the most entertaining love triangles I’ve ever read. In the midst of confusion and misunderstanding, three people start falling in love. Aoki has a crush on Hashimoto, the girl who sits beside him in class. But when Aoki sees that Hashimoto’s eraser has the name of another boy written on it, he feels that he has no chance! To make matters more confusing, Ida, the other boy, sees Aoki holding an eraser with his name on it, so now he thinks Aoki has a crush on him.

My Cute Little Kitten by Milk Morinaga And they were roommates! Rena knows how it feels to crush on someone who has never looked at you in a romantic way. But she cannot stop crushing on her roommate Yuna. When Yuna brings home a tiny kitten, she tells Rena that maybe it’s better for her to find a new place to stay because their place doesn’t admit pets. Rena is not backing down now though, and she lets Yuna know she wants to stay with her forever, which sparks newfound feelings for Yuna herself!

My Special One by Momoka Koda When the nation’s most popular J-pop star wants to win your heart, what does a girl do? She tries to fight off his charms! Until, of course, he breaks down her walls. My Special One is a hilarious and endearing romcom manga featuring a girl who is scared to open up her heart once again after a disastrous love confession and a boy who is committed to winning her heart.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku by Fujita One of the best romcom manga you can read right away is Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku. It’s a completed manga that will quickly become a comfort read. It follows a geeky girl whose life revolves around yaoi manga and her gamer childhood friend. They reunite when they find out they’re working in the same company. And when they realize that finding someone who completely understands them and their hobbies, they decide to start dating.

Sweat and Soap by Kintetsu Yamada And lastly, Sweat and Soap has to be on your list if it isn’t yet there. It tells the story of a hilarious situation where one woman who sweats profoundly and one guy who has a keen sense of smell meet and fall in love in the most unexpected way.

Romance-centric stories are my favorite thing in the world. I tend to look for romance in every format and manga is one of them. If you’re like me and you want to keep looking for more, check out the best romance manga for the romantics at heart.