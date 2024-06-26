Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

🏛️ Check out this spicy new romantasy inspired by Greek mythology .

🏳️‍🌈 Build your TBR for Pride and beyond with 8 new LGBTQ books out this week .

🤖 A new startup from the former co-founders of Scribd aims to help publishers license books to AI companies.

💖 In the mood for a summer fling? Check out these excellent deals on romance ebooks.

🎁 12 gifts for you and your book club buddies.

🐱 Cats are showing up on a lot of translated literature lately.

📚 Three of the best books of the year so far (Knife, Wandering Stars, and There’s Always This Year) are among the fantastic titles on sale for $5.99 or less today.

🎨 Board books, patterns, and more great kids’ books.

🩸 These are 9 of the best books about menopause.