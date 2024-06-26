12 Gifts for You and Your Book Club Buddies
As Managing Editor, I don’t do much newsletter writing for Book Riot outside of The Deep Dive these days. But earlier this month, I got to fill in for Erica and write for In the Club, our book club newsletter and guide to help you and your book club buds stay well-met, well-read, and well-fed.
I wrote that newsletter myself from 2018 to 2022, taking over for Book Riot alum Jenn Northington and introducing myself as “the new bouncer of this club. Get it? Because clubs have bouncers.” In my second send of the newsletter, I hit the people with a book club remix of the 50 Cent song of the same name with such brilliant lyrics as “look buddy I got the blurbs if you’re into bookish plugs, / I’m into reading ARCs from the big and the indie pubs…” I know. I’m, like, so cool.
Beyond reminding me of why I should stay far away from the rap game, getting to spend some time in my old newsletter stomping grounds made me nostalgic for book clubs. I haven’t had much time for them lately and I do really miss getting together for some good old-fashioned book chat. I’m going to make an effort to return to some kind of book club at least a couple of times this year, even if it’s just the two-person bicoastal book club I have with a friend where the structure is “pick a book, read it whenever, text about it, maybe?” Whether you’re ready to dive back into book club or you never left, here are some book club-themed gifts for you and your fellow club kids.
Priorities, amirite? This sticker keeps it real for $4.
You can customize this sticker with your book club name, the year your club was established, and your slogan if you have one. It comes in multiple sizes starting with 2″x2″ for $4+.
Cozy murder book club is my kind of book club! I just love this cute little sticker. $4
Show off your book club pride with a custom tee! This one is available in several unisex sizes for both kids and adults in several colors, adult sizing starts at $18.
If cozy sweatshirts are more your bag, this option is also customizable and comes in both crewneck and hoodie options for adults and kids in several colors. Adult sizes start at $25
Like I said, priorities! This crewneck sweatshirt comes in three colors (ash, light pink, and sand) in adult sizes from Small to 5XL. $33+
Customize this mug and sip away on your favorite book club brew. It comes in 11oz and 15oz sizes in six color combinations for $17+.
If you’re tired of dumping most of your book club thoughts into the notes app on your phone, like me, maybe it’s time for a book club journal. I like to keep one of these so I can just be on my phone less in general. $23+
If you need a little help in the discussion department, make a game of it with these roll-the-dice book club questions. This digital download is only $3.
Here’s a book club discussion guide bundle for a more structured option. This digital download starts at $8.
For genre and category-specific discussion guides, try this one for romance book club questions. I also found options for rom-com and fantasy book club reads. $7 each.
As I used to say in my old signoff, stay bad & bookish! Check out all of our awesome book club content here, including roundups of all the popular book club picks from Oprah to Reese and weekly recommendations of our own.