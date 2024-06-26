Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for June 26, 2024 Deals Jun 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99Love, Hate, and Clickbait by Liz BoweryGet This Deal$3.99Swift and Saddled by Lyla SageGet This Deal $2.99The Trouble With Hating You by Sajni PatelGet This Deal$2.49Roommaid by Sariah WilsonGet This Deal $1.99The Secret Summer Promise by Keah BrownGet This Deal$.99A Duke of One's Own by Emma OrchardGet This Deal $1.99Fancy Meeting You Here by Julie TieuGet This Deal$1.99The Fake Dating Game by Timothy JanovskyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero 8 Historical Fiction Books Set in Ireland to Transport You Back in Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out June 25, 2024 Iowa Senator Tells Schools Use Moms For Liberty's BookLooks, Book of Books to Remove Books