Purrfect Translation: A Look at Cats on Recent Translated Literature

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Since the beginning of this decade, we’ve seen many books in translation hitting shelves in the US that might fall into the “cozy” category. Purrhaps they’re cozy fantasy reads or cozy mysteries. Purrhaps they’re leaning more toward a cozy literary vibe. And, well, purrhaps something in common with many of them is that their vibes are right there on the book cover in the form of a cat.

The last few Deep Dive posts I’ve done have been, well, deep dives. They’ve required a significant amount of time to research — such as the piece on Carnegie Libraries — or they’ve required a lot of time to research and involved an interview — see the piece on That One Millennial Student Planner . For my entry this go-around, I’m going to keep it a little lighter. We’re going to look at cats.

All of the cats on these works in translation are adorable, so no need to rank them. Instead, let’s not only appreciate the globe’s love of cats but also that those cover cats are valuable, too, for giving a nod to readers on what kind of story they can anticipate inside. There is certainly something to be said about how Japanese and Korean publishers use cats on covers to tell readers precisely what they will get out of the book. In many cases, the books below are the first in what will be an ongoing cozy series. Other regions outside of Eastern Asia vary a bit more in their use of feline cover models, but really, not all that much!

I’ve kept to books published between 2021 and today. There are certainly other cats in translation — err, books in translation featuring cats on the cover — that have come before, including Before the Coffee Gets Cold and The Traveling Cat Chronicles. But we are truly in the purr-ime time of kitty cover models.

Likewise, I have done my best to credit the cover designers. If you thought finding credit for cover designers in the U.S. was hard, I have some news about finding that information about global cover designers. Here’s a reminder of how tough it is to find cover designer credit and why this is important to talk about…and a reminder, too, why it’s essential to credit the translators of books like these.

The Deep Dive Newsletter From Book Riot’s editorial desk, find insights, opinions, and deep dives written by experts and tailored for the consummate Book Nerd who wants to know even more about all things books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai, cover design by Stephen Brayda, cover art by Yuko Shimizu Rintaro Natsuki is a high schooler who inherited an old bookstore from his grandfather. Unfortunately, the bookstore isn’t doing great and he’s going to have to shut it down. But then a mysterious cat appears. That mysterious cat talks, and he tells Rintaro that they need to go on a mission together. The strange and enchanting duo are embarking on a journey to rescue books throughout the land. This is a charming and light read about the power of words and stories, as well as the power of magic and friendship — even unlikely ones between a talking cat and a teenager. The Cat Who Saved Books is in translation from Japanese.

Chilean Poet by Alejandro Zambra, translated by Megan McDowell It’s possible that this is the least cozy book on the list featuring a cat on the cover. But if you have developed a sense of interpreting and dissecting book covers — a real skill set — you probably picked up on the clues that this is a more “serious” literary title. That said, this cat deserves her time to shine among her peers…especially because this is a coming-of-age story with a little bit of tongue-in-cheek humor, which, well, having lived with cats my entire life, kind of describes many of them to a T. Also, look at those fangs! Whenever my tuxedo cat bears his, I can’t help but giggle because they think they look fierce, but really…they look silly. Chilean Poet is translated from Spanish.

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa, translated by Eric Ozawa, cover art by Ilya Milstein There are a number of books in translation from Japan that include not just cats but bookshops. This is another entry into that sub-sub-genre, and it could not look more adorable. It’s about the people who enter and exit the titular Morisaki bookshop in a Tokyo neighborhood, all of whom are connected by their love for books. Bonus on this cover is that you get two cats, not just one. It took me a few minutes to see the second one.