Menopause is diagnosed when it’s been 12 months since a person’s last menstrual period. That being said, there’s a period of time (no pun intended) prior to menopause, called peri-menopause, that can last several years—even up to 14 years! It’s a time of dipping and fluctuating estrogen and progesterone, with lovely symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, mood swings or mood changes, forgetfulness, trouble concentrating, heart palpitations, dry mouth, dry and itchy skin, decreased libido…need I go on? To make matters worse, many people aren’t familiar with the symptoms of perimenopause when it can start, the effects it can have on one’s life, and more—including healthcare providers. That’s why the best menopause books are so important.

Perimenopause and menopause aren’t exactly topics people love talking about, and there’s still a misogynistic, ageist pall over the whole thing as if one’s fertility is the be-all, end-all of their worth, or as if getting older was a bad thing. As someone who earned an MPH in maternal-child health, I know that despite the myriad of courses on reproductive health, I learned zero about menopause; there were never classes about menopause, no lectures about perimenopause, menopause, and health, nothing. Ditto in my health psychology program, despite the fact that menopause can impact psychological and emotional health.