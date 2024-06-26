Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 26, 2024 Deals Jun 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $5.99Wandering Stars by Tommy OrangeGet This Deal$5.99The Husbands by Holly GramazioGet This Deal $5.99There's Always This Year by Hanif AbdurraqibGet This Deal$5.99The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine ArdenGet This Deal $6.99A Fate Inked In Blood by Danielle L. JensenGet This Deal$5.99Knife by Salman RushdieGet This Deal $5.99The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo PiazzaGet This Deal$4.99The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly JacksonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.9960 Songs That Explain the 90s by Rob HarvillaGet This Deal$6.99The House on Biscayne Bay by Chanel CleetonGet This Deal $1.99The Bird King by G. Willow WilsonGet This Deal$1.99The Animals at Lockwood Manor by Jane HealeyGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart JohnsonGet This Deal$2.99Lavender House by Lev AC RosenGet This Deal $.99Offtrack by Esha PatelGet This Deal$5.99Martyr! by Kevah AkbarGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero 8 Historical Fiction Books Set in Ireland to Transport You Back in Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out June 25, 2024 Iowa Senator Tells Schools Use Moms For Liberty's BookLooks, Book of Books to Remove Books