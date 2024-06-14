The Most Pre-Ordered Audiobooks of Summer

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Congratulations! You made it to Friday. You deserve a bunch of bookish goodness as a treat.

🏆 Can you guess the most-read books on Goodreads this week?

🛀 These books will help you elevate your everyday routines into meaningful rituals.

🍿 60% of Netflix’s most popular shows are based on books and comics.

🩷 Cue up some Janelle Monae and enjoy these LGBTQ YA books with pink covers.

🙋‍♀️ What are you reading this week? I can’t get enough of I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol.

👵 Live longer and feel better with 5 of the best books about longevity.

📚 Part memoir, part true crime, and part history, this new nonfiction book is a love letter to art and queer West Philly.