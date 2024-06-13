It’s Lord Worldwide, Thank You Very Much: From the Editor’s Desk June 2024
Hello again, dear readers. I’m back with another peek over my shoulder at the bookish media I’m loving, excited about, or generally tickled by. Today, I have a hilarious TV recommendation with a book club storyline, some ancient history nerdery, a few podcasts, including one on an IRL Nancy Drew mystery, and how I’ll be referring to Pitbull going forward.
The Wrong Way to Book Club, Brought to You by Abbott Elementary
If you aren’t yet watching Abbott Elementary, porque? It is one of the best shows on television. The writing is so good and the comedy does not miss! This is unsurprising since it’s created by, written by, and stars pocket-sized powerhouse Quinta Brunson, whose rise from Buzzfeed content creator and queen o’memes (“he got money!!!”) to award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer is nothing short of fascinating. If you don’t know much about Quinta, run and grab her book, She Memes Well.
Back to Abbott Elementary: in Season 3, Episode 11, “Double Date,” Ava (Janelle James) hosts her first book club and it goes just about the way you think it will if you watch the show. She calls it Ava And Her Reading Bitches (AARB), and picks Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower for their first read. It spirals into a whole thing with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and I’ve watched it at least four times.
All Access members: read on for the rest of this bonus send!
That’s it for me! I’ll catch you all in a few weeks for another roundup of random bookish media. What other pods, playlists, etc are y’all loving right now? Let’s chat in the comments!
