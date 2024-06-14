5 of the Best Books About Longevity to Help You Live a Longer Life
Books on health can cover a wide range of topics. Some are dedicated to teaching readers about nutrition or gut health. Others dive into types of exercising or focus on specific health conditions to better educate those struggling with them. Longevity is another area that more and more authors are writing about. What even is longevity? Well, in essence, it’s living a long life. Some of the things that impact longevity are out of our control like genetics. Others, though, like diet, exercise, or other lifestyle factors, are things we can change in our lives. With new developments in medicine and science, the attempt to live longer and healthier grows closer.
Books on longevity often dig into the science behind the things that impact the length of study participants’ lives and ways readers can apply those to their own lives. It’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all area, though. As with many health or self-help books, not all of what you read in this genre will fit into your life, and that’s okay! Not all exercises are achievable by everyone. Not all diets are attainable. However, there’s sure to be a recommendation or a new way of looking at things that you can apply to your life in the mix. To get you started, check out these five books about longevity!
Note that books on longevity, like many in the self-improvement category, tend to be written most often by white men. The titles here are an attempt to represent a wide range of voices, perspectives, and insights.
Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity by Peter Attia
Dr. Peter Attia digs into what he calls Medicine 3.0, or a comprehensive, individualized method of medicine geared toward changing people’s health and longevity. Focused on five areas, Attia presents the science and practical suggestions to improve your life span. Especially for newcomers to the field, this is a great place to start.
Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality by Venki Ramakrishnan
Ramakrishnan uses his experience as a biologist to explain why exactly we die on a molecular level and what research is being conducted in the longevity industry to fight against death. Ramakrishnan points out, too, where some of the advice in the field is steering you wrong which will better equip you if more longevity reading is in your future.
Secrets of Longevity: Hundreds of Ways to Live to be 100 by Maoshing Ni
If you’re looking for a ton of new tips and tricks to try out, this one is a winner! With 100 pieces of advice, one per page, you won’t get intimidated by super science-y writing. Read it all the way through or flip to a random page, as this book can fit even the busiest lifestyle!
Radical Longevity: The Powerful Plan to Sharpen Your Brain, Strengthen Your Body, and Reverse the Symptoms of Aging by Ann Louise Gittleman
For those looking for an in-depth look at longevity, pick up Radical Longevity! Gittleman looks to point out the “distress calls” of the body and recommends ways to improve them in various aspects of our bodies. The quiz at the beginning is a great way to take stock of where you are now so you know where to focus your improvement efforts too!
Age Proof: The New Science of Living a Longer and Healthier Life by Rose Anne Kenny
Kenny backs up her conclusions on recent science in an easy-to-understand way, in this book that was shortlisted for the Royal Society Science Book Prize in 2022. This book not only digs into diet and exercise, but also the importance of friendship and laughter in our lives.
I hope one of these books about longevity gets you thinking about ways to improve your health and wellness regardless of the reason. If you’re looking for more health reading, check out this list of the best books about wellness or these gut health books.