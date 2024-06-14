5 of the Best Books About Longevity to Help You Live a Longer Life

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

Books on health can cover a wide range of topics. Some are dedicated to teaching readers about nutrition or gut health. Others dive into types of exercising or focus on specific health conditions to better educate those struggling with them. Longevity is another area that more and more authors are writing about. What even is longevity? Well, in essence, it’s living a long life. Some of the things that impact longevity are out of our control like genetics. Others, though, like diet, exercise, or other lifestyle factors, are things we can change in our lives. With new developments in medicine and science, the attempt to live longer and healthier grows closer.

Books on longevity often dig into the science behind the things that impact the length of study participants’ lives and ways readers can apply those to their own lives. It’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all area, though. As with many health or self-help books, not all of what you read in this genre will fit into your life, and that’s okay! Not all exercises are achievable by everyone. Not all diets are attainable. However, there’s sure to be a recommendation or a new way of looking at things that you can apply to your life in the mix. To get you started, check out these five books about longevity!