Pretty Queer in Pink: LGBTQ+ YA Books with Pink Covers

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Danika is out this week, so I’m here subbing for them. In no way do I do this newsletter justice the way Danika does, but I’m going to try. My usual reads fall in the literary fiction, YA, horror, and comics realms, and your roundup of book talk this week will cover the second one.

Before getting into that, though, I wanted to share a fun queer shirt for those who love the library or might work in the library.

Do you roll with Pride? Then wear it on your heart. This shirt is available in a ton of colors—yellow and the dark pink are my favorites—and they’re available up to 4XL. Prices begin at $20.

I started putting this newsletter together by looking at what books I’ve talked about over in the What’s Up in YA? Newsletter. I thought about pulling together the new queer YA releases I’ve highlighted, but then I remembered a really fun roundup I did almost exactly one year ago and wanted to revisit it here this week.

Let’s take a peep at a ton of queer YA books featuring a perfectly queer cover color: pink. These would look gorgeous shelved together or put on display.

Another Dimension of Us by Mike Albo Described as The Breakfast Club meets Stranger Things, this book is told on more than one time line and travels more than one dimension. In 1986, at the height of the AIDS crisis which filled the country with homophobia (more blatantly so), Tommy knows he’s falling in love with his best friend Renaldo. He knows he can’t share this. But one night Renaldo is hit by lightning and is no longer the person he once was. It’s now 2044 and Pris Devree wakes up from a nightmare involving a boy named Tommy and a house in her neighborhood that has earned the reputation of “Murder House.” Pris needs to understand, so she goes to the house and stumbles upon a self-help book. But it’s not what you might think. It’s a guide to trans dimensional travel, and now Pris and Tommy are working together to save Renaldo from a demon.

Beating Heart Baby by Lio Min When Santi accidentally leaked Memo’s song and it became an overnight hit, Memo — Santi’s best friend and romantic interest whom he only knows from the internet — disappears. Santi’s heart is broken. Three years and a new high school later, it’s possible Santi has found Memo, but in a way he never anticipated nor dreamed. This one’s for fans of enemies-to-lovers stories and features a significant trans character.