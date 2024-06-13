What are You Reading This Week? — June 13, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Danika is out this week on what sounds to be a marvelous vacation (I heard there’s a treehouse involved), so I’ll be checking in with your reading. First off, it’s still Pride (!!), which means we have plenty of great recommendations to help you celebrate all month — and year, let’s be honest — long. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out this list of LGBTQ+ romantasy books, as well as this list of kitschy queer goodies written by the bestie, Danika.

Now for your reading. How’s it been going? Finish anything good? Anything bad? Let me know! As for what I’ve been reading, there are a couple books I have to discuss, one of which I have some critiques on, which I’ll get into within the member content below.