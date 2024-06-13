What are You Reading This Week? — June 13, 2024
Danika is out this week on what sounds to be a marvelous vacation (I heard there’s a treehouse involved), so I’ll be checking in with your reading. First off, it’s still Pride (!!), which means we have plenty of great recommendations to help you celebrate all month — and year, let’s be honest — long. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out this list of LGBTQ+ romantasy books, as well as this list of kitschy queer goodies written by the bestie, Danika.
Now for your reading. How’s it been going? Finish anything good? Anything bad? Let me know! As for what I’ve been reading, there are a couple books I have to discuss, one of which I have some critiques on, which I’ll get into within the member content below.
*All Access members can read on for the tea 🍵*
And what are you reading right now? Which Read Harder tasks you completed? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers.
