Libro.fm’s Most Pre-Ordered Audiobooks of Summer 2024

Summer listening is upon us! The trees stand flush with green, and the ocean sparkles in the sun. There’s nothing like lounging by the pool or hiking a forest trail while listening to a great audiobook. Whether it’s second-chance romance or a summer slasher, there’s an audiobook out there for every listener. And, of course, one of my favorite audiobook platforms is Libro.fm. As stated on their website, Libro.fm “encourages more people to read while supporting local, independent bookstores.” They share their profits with their independent bookstore partners. So, instead of supporting large corporations with your audiobook purchases, you can support your local bookstore. (This isn’t sponsored: I’m just a fan of what they do.)

Libro.fm offers a monthly subscription, which gives you a credit for one audiobook per month and discounts on other titles. You can also give a subscription or specific audiobook titles to others, making it the perfect gift for all occasions. Plus, their app includes the ability to buy a book with your monthly credit, customize your listening speed, use a tagging feature to sort your library, and it also offers dark mode. To inspire your audio TBRs, here are ten of Libro.fm's most preordered new books of the season. No matter what your favorite genre, there is sure to be the perfect audiobook for you. All publication dates are subject to change.



Mirrored Heavens by Rebecca Roanhorse, Narrated by Christian Barillas, Darrell Dennis, Cara Gee, Shyla Lefner, Nicole Lewis, Kairyn Potts, Shaun Taylor-Corbett (June 4) An ensemble cast performs this brilliant conclusion to the Between Earth & Sky trilogy. In Black Sun, Roanhorse introduced us to this world set in the pre-Columbian Americas. Now, in Mirrored Heavens, the avatars of gods find that their destinies are intertwined. Gay the Pray Away by Natalie Naudus, Narrated by the Author (June 4) Award-winning audiobook narrator Natalie Naudus is now out with her own story. Gay the Pray Away is a queer coming-of-age novel that follows Valeria Danners, a teenage girl who is growing up in a fundamentalist Christian household. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood, Narrated by Callie Dalton, Jason Clarke (June 11) Rue Siebert works at one of the hottest new startups when she learns that Eli Killgore and his business partners are planning a hostile takeover. Rue and Eli are irresistibly drawn to each other, but they must keep their relationship secret from their respective companies. They tell each other they are just here for a good time, so what's the harm? After all, it's not like they're in love, right? Moonbound by Robin Sloan, Narrated by Gabra Zackman (June 11) Set eleven thousand years from now, Moonbound follows Ariel, a young man living in a town ruled by a wizard. Ariel finds an ancient technology featuring a sentient AI whose whole purpose is to keep records. With this new AI, and the knowledge it brings, Ariel finds his life forever changed. (June 11th)