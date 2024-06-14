Libro.fm’s Most Pre-Ordered Audiobooks of Summer 2024
Summer listening is upon us! The trees stand flush with green, and the ocean sparkles in the sun. There’s nothing like lounging by the pool or hiking a forest trail while listening to a great audiobook. Whether it’s second-chance romance or a summer slasher, there’s an audiobook out there for every listener. And, of course, one of my favorite audiobook platforms is Libro.fm.
As stated on their website, Libro.fm “encourages more people to read while supporting local, independent bookstores.” They share their profits with their independent bookstore partners. So, instead of supporting large corporations with your audiobook purchases, you can support your local bookstore. (This isn’t sponsored: I’m just a fan of what they do.)
Libro.fm offers a monthly subscription, which gives you a credit for one audiobook per month and discounts on other titles. You can also give a subscription or specific audiobook titles to others, making it the perfect gift for all occasions. Plus, their app includes the ability to buy a book with your monthly credit, customize your listening speed, use a tagging feature to sort your library, and it also offers dark mode.
To inspire your audio TBRs, here are ten of Libro.fm’s most preordered new books of the season. No matter what your favorite genre, there is sure to be the perfect audiobook for you.
All publication dates are subject to change.
Mirrored Heavens by Rebecca Roanhorse, Narrated by Christian Barillas, Darrell Dennis, Cara Gee, Shyla Lefner, Nicole Lewis, Kairyn Potts, Shaun Taylor-Corbett (June 4)
An ensemble cast performs this brilliant conclusion to the Between Earth & Sky trilogy. In Black Sun, Roanhorse introduced us to this world set in the pre-Columbian Americas. Now, in Mirrored Heavens, the avatars of gods find that their destinies are intertwined.
Gay the Pray Away by Natalie Naudus, Narrated by the Author (June 4)
Award-winning audiobook narrator Natalie Naudus is now out with her own story. Gay the Pray Away is a queer coming-of-age novel that follows Valeria Danners, a teenage girl who is growing up in a fundamentalist Christian household.
Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood, Narrated by Callie Dalton, Jason Clarke (June 11)
Rue Siebert works at one of the hottest new startups when she learns that Eli Killgore and his business partners are planning a hostile takeover. Rue and Eli are irresistibly drawn to each other, but they must keep their relationship secret from their respective companies. They tell each other they are just here for a good time, so what’s the harm? After all, it’s not like they’re in love, right?
Moonbound by Robin Sloan, Narrated by Gabra Zackman (June 11)
Set eleven thousand years from now, Moonbound follows Ariel, a young man living in a town ruled by a wizard. Ariel finds an ancient technology featuring a sentient AI whose whole purpose is to keep records. With this new AI, and the knowledge it brings, Ariel finds his life forever changed. (June 11th)
Middle of the Night by Riley Sager, Narrated by Santino Fontana (June 18)
When he was a boy, Ethan’s best friend Billy disappeared, seemingly taken right from Ethan’s backyard. Now, as an adult, Ethan returns to his hometown, only to find hints of Billy appearing all over town. Ethan is determined to finally discover what really happened to Billy that one fateful night.
Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi, Narrated by Cynthia Erivo (June 25)
Cynthia Erivo performs the long-awaited final book in Tomi Adeyemi’s Legacy of Orisha trilogy. In the first book of the series, Children of Blood and Bone, Zélie wants to return magic to the land. But through a strange series of events, she finds herself with the crown prince of the very monarchy that caused magic to disappear. Now, she must stay one step ahead of the prince and find a way to restore the magic of the land.
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones, Narrated by Michael Crouch, Stephen Graham Jones (July 16)
Master of horror Stephen Graham Jones is back with a novel told from the perspective of a young man named Tolly. It’s 1989, and Tolly lives in a small Texas town where he becomes determined to kill for revenge. With Jones evoking a setting much like his own hometown, this slasher novel has a personal touch, giving his fans a whole new look into his imagination. With all-star narrator Michael Crouch performing the audiobook, I Was a Teenage Slasher is sure to be one of the hottest listens of the summer.
The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness, Narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (July 16)
Fans rejoice: the fifth book in the All Souls series is finally here! With Jennifer Ikeda returning to perform The Black Bird Oracle, listeners rejoin Diana Bishop, a witch with immense power, and her vampire husband Matthew. This latest novel explores Diana and Matthew’s twin children and what their future might hold.
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston, Narrated by Emma Galvin, Max Meyers (August 6)
The author of Red, White, & Royal Blue and One Last Stop returns with a queer second chance romance. Kit and Theo were best friends, then lovers, and finally exes. But years after their breakup, they separately decide to take a trip around Europe. Of course, they both end up on the same trip, where they learn that they might not be as over each other as they first imagined.
A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher, Narrated by Eliza Foss, Jennifer Pickens (August 6)
Hugo Award-winning T. Kingfisher returns, this time with a retelling of the Brothers Grimm story “The Goose Girl.” Cordelia’s mother is an evil sorceress who ensures there are no doors in the house and who doesn’t allow Cordelia to have friends. But things change when Cordelia’s mother moves them into the home of an old Squire and his sister. Cordelia knows her mother has terrible plans for them, but Cordelia, the Squire, and the Squire’s sister begin to feel like family. Will Cordelia be able to protect them from the worst person she knows: her mother?
