Debut Horror Novels You Have to Read

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

I’ve been making way through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge throughout the year, providing recommendations for each task, but this week has brought me to a tricky one: task #16, Read a book based solely on the title. Usually, I write about each book to explain why would should read it for the task, but an explanation would essentially make that book ineligible for task #16, because then you couldn’t be reading it solely for the title. So, this recommendation list will look a little bit different than usual. I’ll give you some strategies first, and then we’ll get into just a big ol’ list of intriguing book titles.

If you’ve pulled yourself away from Olympics coverage long enough to think about books, you get a gold medal for your Monday! Here are some highlights.

Do you remember the first horror novel you ever read? When did you realize you were a horror fan? For me, I cut my teeth on Are You Afraid of the Dark and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, just like a lot of millennial kids. Then I went straight into Stephen King. I know Stephen King was probably a first for a lot of horror readers. But what about horror author’s firsts? I’ve got a couple of horror debut recommendations I think you’re going to love.

If horror’s not your jam, maybe you’ll find your next read among today’s great ebook deals.

Did you know that August was Romance Awareness Month? (It’s also Happiness Happens Month, which we can definitely link to the fact that it is also Romance Awareness Month, because what better way to make sure Happiness Happens? I dunno, it sounded right in my head.) I’m not sure who started Romance Awareness Month or when, but I’m always happy to make sure folks know about romance novels, so we’re just doing it EXTRA this month! And with that, we’re giving you an extra large dose of new romance releases this month! That’s right, I had a very hard time narrowing it down, so you get to discover nineteen new August romances!

Don’t forget to check out this round-up of nobility romances, too!