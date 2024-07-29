Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 29, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Another Brooklyn

$1.99

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson
Get This Deal
A Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry

$1.99

A Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
Get This Deal
A Few Right Thinking Men

$.99

A Few Right Thinking Men by Sulari Gentill
Get This Deal
Bookshops and Bonedust

$2.99

Bookshops and Bonedust by Travis Baldree
Get This Deal
The Autumnal

$3.99

The Autumnal by Daniel Kraus
Get This Deal
The Right Swipe

$1.99

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai
Get This Deal
Making the Monster: The Science Behind Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

$1.99

Making the Monster: The Science Behind Mary Shelley's Frankenstein by Kathryn Harkup
Get This Deal
The Partition Project

$1.99

The Partition Project by Saadia Faruqi
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Keeper of Lost Things

$1.99

The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan
Get This Deal
Phaedra

$1.99

Phaedra by Laura Shepperson
Get This Deal
Good Fortune

$1.99

Good Fortune by C.K. Chau
Get This Deal
The Story of the Lost Child

$1.99

The Story of the Lost Child by Elena Ferrante, trans. by Ann Goldstein
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance

$2.99

ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance by Axie Oh
Get This Deal
The Hating Game

$1.99

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne
Get This Deal
Poor Deer

$1.99

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
Get This Deal
When Women Were Dragons

$1.99

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Get This Deal