Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 29, 2024 Deals Jul 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline WoodsonGet This Deal$1.99A Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. WaggonerGet This Deal $.99A Few Right Thinking Men by Sulari GentillGet This Deal$2.99Bookshops and Bonedust by Travis BaldreeGet This Deal $3.99The Autumnal by Daniel KrausGet This Deal$1.99The Right Swipe by Alisha RaiGet This Deal $1.99Making the Monster: The Science Behind Mary Shelley's Frankenstein by Kathryn HarkupGet This Deal$1.99The Partition Project by Saadia FaruqiGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth HoganGet This Deal$1.99Phaedra by Laura SheppersonGet This Deal $1.99Good Fortune by C.K. ChauGet This Deal$1.99The Story of the Lost Child by Elena Ferrante, trans. by Ann GoldsteinGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance by Axie OhGet This Deal$1.99The Hating Game by Sally ThorneGet This Deal $1.99Poor Deer by Claire OshetskyGet This Deal$1.99When Women Were Dragons by Kelly BarnhillGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Book Club Book of the Summer We Finally Have a Book of the Summer. And I Am Happy to Say It's Good. The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers 10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024 THE LORD OF THE RINGS Magic System, Explained