19 August Releases for Romance Awareness Month

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

Did you know that August was Romance Awareness Month? (It’s also Happiness Happens Month, which we can definitely link to the fact that it is also Romance Awareness Month, because what better way to make sure Happiness Happens? I dunno, it sounded right in my head.) I’m not sure who started Romance Awareness Month or when, but I’m always happy to make sure folks know about romance novels, so we’re just doing it EXTRA this month! And with that, we’re giving you an extra large dose of new romance releases this month! That’s right, I had a very hard time narrowing it down, so you get to discover nineteen new August romances!

Ironically, 20 still wasn’t enough to dig into the massive list of late summer releases, so keep your eye out for All The Romances this month! (Capitalizing for emphasis, sorry, this is not an actual thing, sorry.)

And of course, there are books I did not include on the big list, for one reason or another. You already know about The Pairing by Casey McQuiston (magical!). And Kit Rocha’s Queen of Dreams, their follow-up to Consort of Fire, is going to continue the story of our favorite Murder Triad. Katee Robert’s Dark Olympus series continues to heat up with Dark Restraint, the seventh book in that series.

I’m also excited about This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings, but I can’t find confirmation that it has a HEA, so we’ll all find out together! Similarly, Caro de Robertis’s The Palace Of Eros promises to be another bit of her gorgeous gorgeous writing, but her stories don’t always end in a romantic HEA. Gonna read it, though! Also, I feel like folks should know that Alyssa Cole’s How to Catch A Queen is releasing this month with a new cover, but it will not have those beautiful Black women on it, so I don’t know how I feel about that!

Anyway.

Every month is a good month for romance, so here’s a hearty list of books to check out!

The Love Archives A massive list of authors, corralled by Harley LeRoux and friends, have gathered together over 100 stories, scenes, shorts, and other s-words to support the people of Palestine. All proceeds are going to support Palestinian families, and you get to read so much bonus material you won’t even know where to start.