Liz Moore’s THE GOD OF THE WOODS is the Next Jimmy Fallon Book Club Pick and More Book News!
Book Deals and Reveals
Grady Hendrix’s The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires is being adapted into a limited series for HBO. Hendrix will write the show alongside The Righteous Gemstones duo Danny McBride and Edi Patterson.
His & Hers by Alice Feeney is being adapted into a limited series for Netflix. The six-episode series stars and is executive-produced by Tessa Thompson.
Here’s the cover of When We Were Real by Daryl Gregory. The sci-fi roadtrip adventure story will be out on April 1, 2025 with Saga Press / Simon & Schuster.
Sony Pictures Television has acquired the rights for Liz Moore’s novels The God of the Woods and The Unseen World for series development. This is the third Liz Moore novel acquired by Sony. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty are executive producing all of the projects.
Speaking of Liz Moore, Jimmy Fallon has just announced Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods as his next book club pick.
And here’s the cover of Blood on Her Tongue, a sapphic vampire novel from Johanna van Veen. It’s out from Poisoned Pen Press on March 25, 2025.
Young Sheldon actress Raegan Revord is publishing her debut young adult novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends. It’s out in fall 2025 through Wednesday Books.
Book Riot Recommends
Prepare Your Shelves!
House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland Books, August 6)
Shirley Jackson and Bram Stoker Award-winning author Gabino Iglesias is back with another phenomenal new novel. House of Bone and Rain is part horror, part revenge thriller. Set in Puerto Rico, this novel is about teenage friends Gabe, Xavier, Tavo, Paul, and Bimbo who seek vengeance after Bimbo’s mother is brutally murdered. On their mission for revenge, the boys encounter gang violence, supernatural forces, and even natural disasters. As the boys seek revenge, Hurricane Maria looms large.
This book is overwhelming, terrifying, surprising, and heartbreaking. I know I recommend a lot of horror on here, but that’s because horror is really knocking it out of the park right now. If you haven’t read Gabino Iglesias yet, you’re going to love this one. You’re in for a treat. If you love this one, check out The Devil Takes You Home next. You’ll thank me later!
What I’m Reading This Week
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Coller Kroft
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
There is no Ethan by Anna Akbari
One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang
Monday Memes
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
