25+ Books With Intriguing Titles That are Actually Worth Reading

So, this recommendation list will look a little bit different than usual. I’ll give you some strategies first, and then we’ll get into just a big ol’ list of intriguing book titles. Some of these are my favorite books with great titles, and the rest are ones I crowdsourced from Book Riot contributors and staff, but all of them are more than just their titles; they’re books we’ve read and loved.

I’ve been making way through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge throughout the year, providing recommendations for each task, but this week has brought me to a tricky one: task #16, Read a book based solely on the title. Usually, I write about each book to explain why would should read it for the task, but an explanation would essentially make that book ineligible for task #16, because then you couldn’t be reading it solely for the title.

Before we get into the recommendations, though, why is this a Read Harder task? Well, if you’re as into books as I am — and if you’re reading this, you probably are — sometimes you can get a little overly regimented in your reading. I have endless lists of books to read, plus packed bookshelves of unread books, and a stack of library books nearing their return date. There are due dates for borrowed books, books to read before my next podcast episode recording, and ones to finish before book club.

Sometimes, I miss the spontaneity of how I read as a kid, picking up books not based on research or recommendations but just because a cover caught my eye. I’d read books in all genres and age categories, because I hadn’t developed my taste in books yet. I read some real duds, but I also discovered some hidden gems that no one else was talking about.

This task encourages you to cultivate that spontaneity in your reading again. Picking up a book based on its title is a gamble, for sure. You might not like the book at all. But that’s part of the fun! Between all of the carefully selected books on your TBR, it’s worth throwing in a random title without any context just for the joy of discovery.

Personally, I think the best way to tackle this task is to browse a library and skim the shelves for a title that catches your eye. You can also do this in a bookstore, but only if you have the budget to buy a book you might not like just based on the title. Make a day of it! Grab a fun drink and leisurely peruse the shelves, tables, and displays. The hardest part will be not flipping the book over to read the blurb.

Nonfiction can be a great choice for this prompt, because often the title and subtitle tell you exactly what you’re getting into, but you can also take a chance on a more abstract fiction title. Another option is heading over to the manga section, where they often have very descriptive titles, and you can knock out task #22, Read a manga or manhwa, at the same time!

Now, what title appeals to you is completely subjective. You may go looking for a factual title on a topic you’re interested in. You may pick up a poetry book or novel because the title is evocative. You could also go the tried-and-true method of grabbing a book with a weird or surprising title. It’s up to you! This list has a bit of everything, arranged in nothing but alphabetical order.

Here are a few books that were mentioned by more than one Book Rioter. You may have already heard more about them than just the title, but if not, here are the top picks. Some of them I’ve read and loved, but I’ll keep my recommendation to the title itself: