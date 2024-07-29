Nobility Romances, Cats on Covers, and More
Today is Lasagna Day which hopefully makes it easier for Garfield since we all know that Mondays are the orange tabby’s least favorite day. To be fair, I don’t think Mondays is anyone’s favorite day. But hopefully the best can still be made of it, especially since today I have a bookish bracelet, ‘noble’ new releases, and romances with a cat.
Enjoy!
Bookish Goods
Romance Reader Friendship Bracelet by TreasureThingamabob
These styles of friendship bracelets are making a huge comeback right now. I’m not sure what started the trend since it seems to be popular across multiple demographics. But I completely understand wanting to have something that reminds us all of a simpler time. $6
New Releases
That Prince is Mine by Jayci Lee
When Emma’s single status threatens her grandmother’s successful matchmaking business, she puts her professional life on hold to find a ‘perfect on paper’ match. She doesn’t have time to focus on Professor Michel, no matter how handsome he is. What she doesn’t know is that Michel is a prince in disguise who has come to Los Angeles to find a wife of his choosing, rather than the arranged one his family has planned for him. The more he gets to know Emma, the more he believes she is the one he has been searching for.
The Earl Who Isn’t by Courtney Milan
After allowing himself one night of passion with Lily, the love of his life, Andrew has settled happily into anonymity in the country, focused on tending to his garden and working hard to ensure no one knows his true identity. But when Lily returns from Hong Kong, she is armed with the knowledge that he is the firstborn son of the Earl of Arsell. Now, to help keep her and everyone else he cares about safe from his father’s infamous family, Andrew has to convince her to keep the secret to herself while trying not to fall even more in love with her.
Riot Recommendations
In honor of Lasagna Day and Garfield, here are a few romances that feature a cat on the cover.
Sweethand by N.G. Peltier
When Cherisse’s younger sister gets engaged, their mother becomes even more determined to find Cherisse a love match. However, she is happy being single, especially after her last dramatic and public breakup. Despite that, she tries to entertain her mother by faking interest in some of the men she is setting her up with while also having to deal with the return of her rival, Keiran, the best man to her maid of honor. Despite their tumultuous history, the two share one passionate night that leaves them wondering what that means for the remainder of the planned wedding events and a possible future together.
The Long Game by Elena Armas
After an unfortunate encounter with the mascot for the Miami Flames Football Club, Adalyn is sent to North Carolina to coach a youth soccer team, the Green Warriors. Between the team being terrified of her and their tendency to keep goats as pets, Adalyn has her work cut out for her. Things only get worse when Cam, the man who would be her perfect co-coach, is dead set on getting her out of town after an unfortunate first encounter. But failure is not an option for Adalyn, and she will succeed, no matter what opposition the grumpy Cam plans to throw at her.
Thien-Kim Lam chatted with Entertainment Weekly about her upcoming romance, Something Cheeky.
It’s been officially announced that Benedict’s story will be the focus of the next season of Bridgerton.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
