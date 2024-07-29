Nobility Romances, Cats on Covers, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre. View All posts by P.N. Hinton

Today is Lasagna Day which hopefully makes it easier for Garfield since we all know that Mondays are the orange tabby’s least favorite day. To be fair, I don’t think Mondays is anyone’s favorite day. But hopefully the best can still be made of it, especially since today I have a bookish bracelet, ‘noble’ new releases, and romances with a cat. Enjoy!

Bookish Goods Romance Reader Friendship Bracelet by TreasureThingamabob These styles of friendship bracelets are making a huge comeback right now. I’m not sure what started the trend since it seems to be popular across multiple demographics. But I completely understand wanting to have something that reminds us all of a simpler time. $6 New Releases That Prince is Mine by Jayci Lee When Emma’s single status threatens her grandmother’s successful matchmaking business, she puts her professional life on hold to find a ‘perfect on paper’ match. She doesn’t have time to focus on Professor Michel, no matter how handsome he is. What she doesn’t know is that Michel is a prince in disguise who has come to Los Angeles to find a wife of his choosing, rather than the arranged one his family has planned for him. The more he gets to know Emma, the more he believes she is the one he has been searching for. Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use The Earl Who Isn’t by Courtney Milan After allowing himself one night of passion with Lily, the love of his life, Andrew has settled happily into anonymity in the country, focused on tending to his garden and working hard to ensure no one knows his true identity. But when Lily returns from Hong Kong, she is armed with the knowledge that he is the firstborn son of the Earl of Arsell. Now, to help keep her and everyone else he cares about safe from his father’s infamous family, Andrew has to convince her to keep the secret to herself while trying not to fall even more in love with her. For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter. Riot Recommendations In honor of Lasagna Day and Garfield, here are a few romances that feature a cat on the cover.