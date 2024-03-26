The Best New Book Releases Out March 26, 2024

Make sure to check out the Trans Readathon when you have a moment. It ends on March 29th.

And, Rebecca Joines Schinsky gets into some of the latest bookish goings-on in this roundup of Today in Books, which includes common myths surrounding book bans.

When it comes to new releases, I’ve been loving the Black horror girlie surge that’s been part of the Horror Renaissance, the latest of which is Dead Girls Walking by Sami Ellis. It’s a YA slasher that follows a girl looking for her mother’s body at the summer camp that — get this — her serial killer father once owned. Supreme horror mess of the highest order.

Another new horror title, albeit an adult one, is Diavola by Jennifer Marie Thorne. Diavola also has some family drama going on, this time set against a haunted Italian villa during a vacation. Finally, there’s the conclusion to troubled, half-Native teen Jade Daniels’s Indian Lake saga in The Angel of Indian Lake by Stephen Graham Jones.