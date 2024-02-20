The Best New Book Releases Out February 20, 2024

The plot thickens in the Hugo Awards drama. Turns out some people were right in thinking the whole mess had something to do with politics. A damn shame.

In more positive news, LeVar Burton has signed a book deal for two books, and I think I speak for us all when I say that we could do with more LeVar Burton in our lives.

Lastly, for the word nerds, Dictionary.com has released their list of updated words for winter 2024 — one of which is enshittification.

Now for new releases. A wildfire caused by climate change ignites big feelings in Berkeley, California, in A Fire So Wild by Sarah Ruiz Grossman. And, there’s a fantastical YA horror that I will categorize under Bomb Ass Title: My Throat an Open Grave by Tori Bovalino.

Before we continue on with the new new, let’s circle back real quick to a book that came out a couple weeks ago: The House of Plain Truth by Donna Hemans, a story that chronicles the struggles of a family across Cuba, Brooklyn, and Jamaica.

And for today’s other new releases, there’s an epic story of a conjuror-made safe haven in 1830s St. Louis, a feminist retelling of Zorro, a Cambodian food-based memoir of survival, and more.