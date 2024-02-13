Dictionary.com Releases List of New and Updated Words for 2024

Dictionary.com has released their updates for winter 2024 and reported that their lexicographers are updating their dictionary “more frequently than ever.” The latest update incorporates words, phrases, and meanings as they are used in the modern lexicon, rather than how some may think they should be used.

There are 1,228 revised definitions, 173 new definitions, and 327 brand new entries that fit under categories like Pop Culture & Slang, Science, Fashion, Entertainment, Sports, Social Issues, and more.

Among the new words are greedflation, intimate partner violence, slow fashion, Barbiecore, energy poverty, boobne, bussin’, and enshittification.

For a full list, visit Dictionary.com.