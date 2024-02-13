Dictionary.com Releases List of New and Updated Words for 2024
Dictionary.com has released their updates for winter 2024 and reported that their lexicographers are updating their dictionary “more frequently than ever.” The latest update incorporates words, phrases, and meanings as they are used in the modern lexicon, rather than how some may think they should be used.
There are 1,228 revised definitions, 173 new definitions, and 327 brand new entries that fit under categories like Pop Culture & Slang, Science, Fashion, Entertainment, Sports, Social Issues, and more.
Among the new words are greedflation, intimate partner violence, slow fashion, Barbiecore, energy poverty, boobne, bussin’, and enshittification.
For a full list, visit Dictionary.com.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- LeVar Burton Responds to Book Bans with “Reading Rainbow” Video
- SEVEN DAYS IN JUNE by Tia Williams to be Made Into Series by Prime Video
- Miami-Dade School Asks Parents for Consent for Black History Month Activities
- 1 in 4 Books Sold in France Are Comics
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Argylle Author Revealed
- The Alabama Public Library Service Opts Out of the American Library Association
- The 2024 Audie Award Finalists