One thing I love about romance, in general, is that authors write standalone books inside a series, so you get stories for many characters set in the same world. Doesn't that sound amazing?

Recently I've been reminded how much I adore historical romance novels. From the yearning to the stolen glances across ballrooms, historical romances always seem to deliver when you need them the most. If you are a romantic at heart and crave a good happily ever after, best believe a historical romance book will provide this and more.

Historical romances don't go far from contemporary romances in the sense of the craft, the tropes, and the construction of it. You can find tropes used in contemporary romance in historical fiction as well. The only thing that changes is the setting and the period, and this undoubtedly plays a huge part in how these elements and tropes are used within the story.

With different rules to follow, historical romance is able to charm readers easily. Maybe it's because of characters pining after each other for years or a couple not being able to hold hands in public but loving each other in private — this subgenre holds that special something we readers love to read about. Overall, we just want a good romance story to read, right?

When it comes to book series in romance fiction, you most likely would get standalone stories instead of one single storyline in various volumes. Those exist, of course, but I find myself knowing more romance books that work as standalone with a complete arc and that happen to be inside the same book series. I love it when that happens because you get various stories set in the same world with characters you've met before in previous books. All of them, best be sure, are getting a happily ever after. You won't suddenly think after reading one book "Hey, what happened to that character?" because usually the author has plans to write a book starring them.

In the titles below, I wanted to share some of the best historical romance series that are completed so you can start reading them right away if you wish. I will be mentioning the books in the series, not specifically the first one, just so you have a sense of what you can expect!

Destiny series by Beverly Jenkins Destiny's Surrender How many books are in the series? 3. The Destiny series takes place in 1880s California where we meet the Yates family, starting with ranch owner Alanza Yates. Her three sons — Logan, Andrew, and Noah — are the protagonists of each book in the series. Destiny's Surrender is the second book in the Destiny series, and it follows the middle brother Andrew and his feisty heroine, Billie. Drew knows it's time to settle down and start a family, but he's realizing that the search for a bride might be harder than he originally thought. But then Billie arrives at his family's ranch with a toddler in her arms, claiming he is Drew's son!

Dangerous Damsels by India Holton The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels How many books are in the series? 3. Want to read a historical romance series with a dash of fantasy and piracy? Holton's Dangerous Damsels series stars fearless heroines and their charming love interests with a backdrop of theft, adventures, and flying houses. In this first book, meet Cecilia Bassingwaite, an ideal Victorian lady who has a penchant for thievery. She wants to be part of the Wisteria Society crime sorority, but they think she's not quite ready yet. So when the ladies are kidnapped by an evil pirate — and with the help of a handsome assassin — she takes that chance to prove to them that she's as much a scoundrel as them.

The Regency Vows by Martha Waters To Woo and to Wed How many books are in the series? 5. While this novel is the fifth installment in the Regency Vows series, you can read it as a standalone. I highly recommend taking a chance on them and starting from the very beginning, just so you can enjoy the enchanting love story, seven years in the making, of Sophie and West. West and Sophie were meant to be engaged years ago, but after a terrible accident and some threats here and there, they went their separate ways. Seven years later, their friends are all paired up, creating opportunities for them to be close to each other. But when Sophie's sister has doubts about getting married to the love of her life because she doesn't want to leave Sophie alone, she makes a plan: asking West, the man who has always had her heart, to pretend to be engaged to her.

Brothers Sinister by Courtney Milan The Duchess War How many books are in the series? 4 full-length novels and 3 novellas. Opposites attract in the Brothers Sinister series, a historical romance series featuring roguish men who are left-handed. In The Duchess War, you'll meet Minerva Lane, a bespectacled wallflower who doesn't want to draw any attention to herself. The last time she did...it didn't end well. So, when the Duke of Clermont comes into town, the last thing she wants is his attention. And that's exactly what she gets.

The Last Binding series by Freya Marske A Restless Truth How many books are in the series? 3. The Last Binding series takes us to an alternate Edwardian England full of magic, conspiracies, and romance. The second book in the series, A Restless Truth, is a murder mystery story featuring a woman who has been longing for an adventure of her own for a long time. Signing up to be an old lady's companion on an ocean liner feels like a good idea until that same old lady ends up dead on the first day of the voyage. Now, she has to find the murderer with the help of one scandalous magician.

Magic in Manhattan series by Allie Therin Spellbound How many books are in the series? 3. The Magic in Manhattan series is the only book series in this list that has to be read in order because each book has a continuous storyline with the same set of main characters. Set in 1920s New York, Spellbound introduces Arthur Kenzie and his job to protect the world from the supernatural artifacts that can destroy it. When an ancient relic is shipped to New York, Arthur has to intercept it before it ends up in the wrong hands. But he can't do it on his own. This time he will need the help of one reclusive psychometric who has sworn off his abilities.

The Loyal League series by Alyssa Cole An Extraordinary Union How many books are in the series? 3. The Loyal League series is one you cannot miss. With adventure and espionage, Alyssa Cole's spectacular historical romance series is a Civil War set trilogy centered around a secret society of Black spies working to destroy the Confederacy. An Extraordinary Union follows two undercover spies who have to work together while trying not to fall in love.

Halifax Hellions series by Alexandra Vasti In Which Margo Halifax Earns Her Shocking Reputation How many books are in the series? 3. If you're in the mood for scandal, adventure, and a good love story, try reading the Halifax Hellions series. Vasti's series follows the Halifax siblings — Margo, Matilda, and Spencer. In this first novella, Margo Halifax must go after her twin sister Matilda, who just eloped with a dangerous aristocrat, to stop her. Margo can't do it on her own, so she obviously asks her brother's best friend for help. The thing is, Henry Mortimer has been in love with Margo Halifax for seven years.

Hazards of Dukes series by Megan Frampton Four Weeks of Scandal How many books are in the series? 5. Frampton's Hazard of Dukes series delivers passionate romances with entertaining storylines. In Four Weeks of Scandal, the fifth and final book, we meet Octavia, a young woman who is en route to her late father's estate. Thinking he left the house to her, she's ready to renovate and sell it to pay off her debts. But one man has messed up her plans— Gabriel Fallon — claims the estate belongs to him.

Last Chance Scoundrels series by Eva Leigh How the Wallflower Was Won How many books are in the series? 3. One last chance at love for these scoundrels? You'll have to read to find out more! Eva Leigh's heart-warming, heart-stopping historical romance series has it all: pining, yearning, and an incredible cast of characters. How the Wallflower Was Won is the second book in the series, and it tells the story of opposites who agree to enter a marriage of convenience, each for their own personal reasons. What they didn't expect was to fall in love.

These historical romance series are some of the best out there. If you haven't yet read them, what are you waiting for? This is the perfect moment to start.

