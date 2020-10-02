Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read In July-Sept 2020

Pierre Perry III comes from a family of artists; his father a famed filmmaker and his mother an actress. He’s in the process of creating his first television show and Logan Byers, an executive concierge, is hired to help Pierre get from script to screen. These two have a magnetic bond, a chemistry that leaps off the page and understanding of one another that isn’t just a working relationship. It’s fluid, it’s easy and they both see the truth in each other. Logan and Pierre are really solid characters; so multi-layered and in tune with their zone of genius.

The title served two purposes for me. We got a behind the scenes look at what it takes to create a television show and staying true to its initial vision. But we also got to peek behind the curtain, and see behind the scenes of Pierre and Logan’s life; the strength it takes to follow your dreams despite distractors disagreeing or saying you won’t make it. The courage one displays when fighting certain demons from your past and making a conscious decision every day to move forward. Behind The Scenes is a story of legacy; the one we were born into and the one we create ourselves.

—Natalya Muncuff