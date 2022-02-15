8 Audiobooks Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

I first heard Adam Lazarre-White when I recently listened to S.A. Cosby’s crime novel Blacktop Wasteland. Throughout the novel, I marveled at Lazarre-White’s range and the depth of character he gives readers with his performance. So after I finished Blacktop Wasteland, I immediately looked into what other audiobooks he’s narrated.

From sports memoirs to speculative fiction, Lazarre-White does it all. Whether he’s giving a solo performance or narrating an audiobook as part of an ensemble, you’re sure to love his incredible performance.

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby Of course, the next stop of my tour through Adam Lazarre-White’s work has to be Razorblade Tears. In his sophomore novel, Cosby tells the story of two fathers looking for vengeance. Ike’s son, Isiah, and Buddy Lee’s son, Derek, lived a beautiful life happily married and raising their daughter. But then they’re murdered, and Ike and Buddy Lee join together to find who killed their sons.

Yonder by Jabari Asim A group of Black young people form friendships and romantic entanglements as they try to survive living enslaved under their violent captors. Day in and day out, they strive for more, for love. But when a traveling minister arrives and starts filling their heads with a world of other possibilities, they begin to ask themselves, what will they do for love? Narrated with Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Lamarr Gulley, JD Jackson, Imani Jade Powers, and Janina Edwards

Go Tell It On the Mountain by James Baldwin In his debut novel Go Tell It On the Mountain, James Baldwin proves himself a master storyteller. A 14-year-old boy comes of age in the first half of the 20th century. Moving from the rural South to the urban North, Go Tell It on the Mountain brought Baldwin’s vibrant storytelling to the world for the first time.

The Twelve Tribes of Hattie by Ayana Mathis In the 1920s, Hattie leaves Georgia for Philadelphia hoping to find a better life. But she quickly finds herself married to a man, watching her children die from preventable illness. The novel follows the narrative threads of her nine other children, weaving together the story of Hattie’s legacy. Narrated with Adenrele Ojo and Bahni Turpin

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West When Ruby’s mother is killed, Ruby is left alone with her violent father. The police refuse to investigate her mother’s death. Overwhelmed and alone, Ruby leans on her friend Layla. But when Layla’s father insists Layla stay away from Ruby, Ruby’s world continues to be turned upside down. Narrated with Kim Staunton, Imani Parks, Ron Butler, Lloyd Roberson II, and Terra Strong Lyons

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany D. Jackson Set in 1988, Let Me Hear a Rhyme follows Quadir and Jarrell, two friends who are determined to honor their friend’s legacy by sharing his music. Steph’s music was who he was, the mark he left in the world. Quadir and Jarrell team up with Steph’s little sister Jasmine to market his music, without anyone knowing he’s no longer alive. Narrated with Korey Jackson, Nile Bullock, and Adenrele Ojo

Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist After his dad dies, Isaiah finds his dad’s journal, which is full of stories of a superhero, also named Isaiah, who gets his power from eating rice and beans. This beautiful children’s book celebrates a 10-year-old boy’s resilience in the face of great loss.

The Eighth Day by Thornton Wilder The Eighth Day won the National Book Award back in 1967 for its depiction of two Southern Illinois families in a deep feud after one of the family patriarchs is murdered. But as the day of the murderer’s execution draws closer, events for both families don’t go as planned.

