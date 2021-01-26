6 of the Best Audiobooks Narrated by Prentice Onayemi

In the first novel I ever listened to Prentice Onayemi perform, Imbolo Mbue tells the story of Jende Jonga, a Cameroonian immigrant living in New York City. Jende gets a job as a chauffeur for a rich business man, Clark Edwards. Jende’s wife, Neni, is given a job as maid in one of Edwards’s properties. These new opportunities give Jende hope that he may have enough money to hire a lawyer to help him get his residency papers to stay in the U.S. But when the financial crisis of 2007 starts, Edwards’s business is in danger, and Jende’s hopes begin to spiral.