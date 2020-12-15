8 of the Best Audiobooks Narrated by Emily Woo Zeller

The Poppy War is the first in a series of novels that comprise one of the best epic fantasy series to be published in the last few years. With 20th century Chinese history as an inspiration, Kuang crafts the story of Rin, an orphan who passes the most difficult academic test in the country to qualify for a place at the best military academy in the nation. From there, a war starts and Rin must use all of her wit and skill to survive.