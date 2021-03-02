As someone from Appalachian Ohio, I’m always here for more novels set in my home region, so I couldn’t have been more excited for The Prettiest Star by Carter Sickels. Set in the 1980s during the height of the AIDS epidemic, we meet Brian, a young man returning to his hometown in Appalachian Ohio after his friends and his lover have died from AIDS. After years of making his home in New York City away from his family, Brian hopes his family will be more accepting of his identity and his AIDS diagnosis. Narrators Tiffany Morgan and Charlie Thurston capture the small town feel and perspective of each of the viewpoint characters.