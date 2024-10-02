Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Somehow it’s October already, and while I’m more than ready for all those cool, atmospheric fall vibes, I’m still not sure where the other two-thirds of the year went. Nonetheless, here we are, and a new month (and new season) means new releases! There are lots of new horror books—and I mean lots—not to mention dark fantasy short story collections. Then, there’s the world of historical fiction.

These historical fiction new releases are all coming out this October 2024, meaning they’ll soon be ready to buy, borrow, or request at your local library, if they’re not already. Lots of these books are perfect for October, too. We’ve got curses and monsters and vampires and witches, just to start things off. In addition to all that spooky, seasonally appropriate horror and gothic historical fiction, we’ve also got spies, daredevil school teachers, and ancient myths retold. That’s exactly the kind of variety I like to see!