8 Enthralling Dark Fantasy and Horror Short Story Collections

Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story lover. She exists on a steady diet of books, hot chocolate, and dragon boating. After spending over a decade in the Midwest and the Appalachians, she returned to the sun and sandstone of California’s central coast where she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companions. Find her on Instagram @dreaminginstories

It seems like horror, sci-fi, and fantasy have all been growing in popularity for the past decade—and what a wonderful thing that is! This list offers up some tantalizing new dark fantasy and horror books for you to peruse as fall ushers in longer nights perfect for snuggling up with some scary reads.

It’s not just autumn’s onset, though, that creates ideal conditions for dark fantasy and horror. In 2020, Jackson Weaver wrote an article for the CBC in which he discusses the unique convergence of factors that led to what he describes as a renaissance for the genres. He explains that the genres of dark fantasy and horror are “inexorably connected with world events” so that “the genre often sees success in times of uncertainty.”