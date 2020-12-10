Here Are The Most Popular and Purchased Books by Amazon Customers in 2020

We’ve seen the best of lists, including Amazon’s best of 2020 and The New York Times best of 2020. Those lists, determined by editors, don’t necessarily showcase what it is customers or readers were picking up this year — and while the Goodreads Choice Awards certainly give insight into what readers want to see the spotlight, again, it’s not quite the same as the raw data on how readers actually behaved.

Enter: the most popular and purchased books by Amazon customers.

Take a peek below at what Amazon customers were seeking out in 2020 cross a number of interesting categories.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Most Purchased Books on Amazon in 2020

This data comes from compiling sales on Amazon, Audible, and Amazon Books and represents not just 2020 releases but backlist titles as well. It will come as no surprise that the titles on this list include political titles and anti-racism reads, as well as books that have been long-standing bestsellers.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary L. Trump

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin J. DiAngelo

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel by Celeste Ng

American Dirt: A Novel by Jeanine Cummins

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John R. Bolton

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The Most Read Books of 2020

Seven of the top ten most read books of 2020 were from a certain wizarding series, so those were removed from this data, compiled by looking at Kindle and Audible data. It’s especially interesting how many of these are not 2020 releases (and likewise, Michelle Obama’s memoir makes this list but Barack’s does not!).

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Becoming by Michelle Obama

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

When We Believed in Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal

The Top Anti-Racism Books in 2020

Though none of these titles made the “most read” list, these were the most purchased anti-racism books in 2020. It’s unsurprising to see the anti-racism book by a white woman top the list.

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin J. DiAngelo

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

What Amazon Customers Listened To

Here’s an awesome statistic: almost 65% of the top audiobooks category — which means readers listened to the audiobook more than they read the Kindle edition — were fantasy books. Omitting that one series again, here are the top audiobooks purchased and listened to this year. You will no doubt notice how white and male it is.

Oathbringer (The Stormlight Archive, Book 3) by Brandon Sanderson

The Stand by Stephen King

The Way of Kings (The Stormlight Archive, Book 1) by Brandon Sanderson

The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien

Words of Radiance (The Stormlight Archive, Book 2) by Brandon Sanderson

Dune by Frank Herbert

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1) by George R. R Martin

The Chronicles of Narnia Complete 7-Book Collection by C.S. Lewis

The Most Sold Celebrity/Public Figure Memoirs of 2020

Last, but not least, take a look at the books and stories written by well-known celebrities or public figures that Amazon customers were purchasing. Again: notice which ones aligned with this year’s most-read list.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John R. Bolton

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Disloyal: A Memoir by Michael Cohen

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

A mix of frontlist reads and backlist reads across all of these categories showcase that not all readers are only reading the latest and greatest.