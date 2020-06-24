Amazon Announces Their Picks For The Best Books of 2020 So Far

Today Amazon announced their picks for the best books of 2020 so far, with Abi Daré’s debut novel The Girl with the Louding Voice at number one. The list of the top 20 books published between January and June of this year was chosen by Amazon’s book editorial team.

Drum roll please! The Amazon Books editors reveal their picks for the Best Books of 2020 So Far: https://t.co/p9JzkeFI5X pic.twitter.com/Bdes7mfsqP — Kindle (@AmazonKindle) June 24, 2020

“Determining the Best Books of the Year So Far took on even greater importance this year as many of us spent months at home and often turned to books to better understand our new normal or seek reprieve in another person’s story. In every page and chapter of these profound books, we found opportunities to escape to different worlds, travel through time, and remind ourselves of the things that connect us all,” said Sarah Gelman, Editorial Director, Amazon Books. “For the Amazon Books editors, The Girl with the Louding Voice stood out thanks to its unforgettable characters and message of hope and determination when all feels lost. It’s impossible to walk away from this book without feeling hopeful.”

Other books in the top 20 include The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, and Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran. For the full list and other top books in various categories such as biography, literary fiction, young adult, and more, check out Amazon’s page for the full rundown.

Stay tuned for Book Riot’s own contributors’ list of the best books of 2020 thus far, coming soon! In the meantime, catch up on the best books we read January-March 2020.