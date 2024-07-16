8 Page-Turning Books With Short Chapters To Keep You Hooked

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

Cultures around the world have vivid and meaningful folklore, stories passed down through the generations. Stories whispered at a bedside or performed beside a campfire, stories told over the dinner table or performed on stage. Retellings are, in so many ways, the continuation of this tradition — another person putting their own modern spin on a story told time and time again.

Short chapters come in really handy as I can quickly maneuver through them. I end up starting multiple new chapters and feel the reward circuit in my brain smiling triumphantly. If you’re looking for books with short chapters to help you get out of a slump, or even to get some words into a busy schedule, this list is for you. It has some books I love, and others I’m very excited about checking out.

On Art, Fashion, and What It Can Mean to Be Asian American

Simon Wu is a curator and writer, currently in the PhD program in history of art at Yale University. This is not a book to be inhaled quickly. It’s really one to take your time with and I found myself doing web searches for some of the art the author references, not because he doesn’t do a good job describing it but because he does write about it so magnificently well that I wanted to see it for myself. I appreciate reading about the art world through a queer, Asian American lens.

Summertime Christmas Vibes

I did promise that I would give equal attention to Christmas in July that I did for the start of the Halloween season, and I always endeavor to follow through with my promises. Enjoy!



Goods to Make Your Reading Nook The Coziest Ever

Now, your definition of cozy may differ slightly from mine, but the items I have below will typically have some practical uses while being comfortable or cute (but hopefully both). There are adorable reading lights, whimsical tea accessories, cute blankets, and more. I’ve also added some outdoor-friendly supplies for those brave souls willing to face the heat.

New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week: July 15, 2024

Let’s dive straight on into another batch of new YA book releases. Whether you’re a hardcover fan or love the portability of a paperback, there’s something here for you this week.

9 YA Nonfiction Books That Adult Readers Should Pick Up

Why read YA nonfiction? One reason is the same as why you should read middle grade and YA fiction: because if not, you’re missing out on some excellent books by any standards. Another appeal of YA (and children’s) nonfiction is that it can be an accessible entry point to an intimidating subject. That’s why task #15 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge is Read a YA nonfiction book.

YA nonfiction can be split into two categories: original titles and adaptations of adult nonfiction. I’ve included a mix of both in this list.