Summertime Christmas Vibes
I had a bookish first the other day: my Kindle Paperwhite actually died in the middle of a reading session. I didn’t get the warning notice about charging it either; the backlight just dimmed out and then it shut off with the battery icon telling me to charge it. This would have been funnier if I wasn’t this close to finishing Dead Eleven and right in the middle of the climax.
I was trying to finish it before the Libby loan ended since there was now a wait for it and I wasn’t sure when my place in line would come up again. Luckily I had my Kindle Fire ready to finish it up. But lesson learned; if I’m close to the end of a book, borrowed or otherwise: always check the battery life before diving in.
But enough about me: let’s talk new releases and get into Christmas in July.
Bookish Goods
“Dear Santa” Kindle Sticker by MileLongTBRboutique
Between the story I shared and the theme for today’s recommendations, this sticker was a perfect match for today’s post. $4
New Releases
Splintered Hearts by Teralyn Mitchell
After getting dumped and left in the small town of Rosa Oaks, Tatum is through with love. A fling is another story, especially with sexy firefighter and single father Mason. Having loved and lost in the past, Mason is initially on the same page as Tatum. But soon he finds himself wanting more than just sex from Tatum. Will he be able to convince her to give love a second chance? Or will her heart stay closed off to love forever?
House of Crimson Kisses by Ruby Roe
Enemies and lovers Octavia and Red are back in this follow-up to House of Crimson Hearts. As Octavia continues to be the victor over the city’s two other vampires to control over the city, Red struggles with the truth of her identity and her ever-growing taste for blood. The two must also deal with the dark shadows of their past that lead them to this place while adjusting to what their mutual bond means for their future. In a world full of monsters and betrayals, will they be able to be victorious over their enemies or will the opposition prove too much for them to overcome?
As a gentle reminder, these release dates were the ones that were shown at the this was written. And for a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
I did promise that I would give equal attention to Christmas in July that I did for the start of the Halloween season, and I always endeavor to follow through with my promises. Enjoy!
What He Wants for Christmas by Brenda Jackson
Ten years after their relationship ended, Sloan still can’t get Leslie out of his mind. So when she needs his help with an outside attack on her company, he agrees; but only on the condition that she spends a week with him at a luxurious winter retreat. After a snowstorm blows in, they’re cabin-bound with nothing to do but rehash what happened all those years ago and possibly reignite the flames of their past love.
Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison
To help save Lovelight Farms and help it align with the vision in her head, Stella enters a contest with Evelyn, a popular social media influencer. She knows the publicity and $100,000 prize will help her get closer to her dreams. The one snag? She lied about having a boyfriend on the application to help make her story and the farm seem more romantic than it is. To help keep the fib alive, she enlists the help of her best friend Luka to act the part. Soon, real feelings develop, leaving them to wonder if real love will be under the Christmas tree for them.
2024 may be halfway over (eek) but, as this list proves, we still have plenty of romance novels to look forward to.
If you’ve been looking for more neurodivergent romances, then this list is perfect for you.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
If a romance fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.