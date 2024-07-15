Summertime Christmas Vibes

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

I had a bookish first the other day: my Kindle Paperwhite actually died in the middle of a reading session. I didn’t get the warning notice about charging it either; the backlight just dimmed out and then it shut off with the battery icon telling me to charge it. This would have been funnier if I wasn’t this close to finishing Dead Eleven and right in the middle of the climax.

I was trying to finish it before the Libby loan ended since there was now a wait for it and I wasn’t sure when my place in line would come up again. Luckily I had my Kindle Fire ready to finish it up. But lesson learned; if I’m close to the end of a book, borrowed or otherwise: always check the battery life before diving in.