New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week: July 15, 2024

Caroline and Kenny were in different worlds in high school and never interacted. But now, they’ve both died and are existing together in a mysterious white room. They can see their loved ones on a television and have their wishes (somewhat) granted—but the question remains of how they got there and why.

As they begin to watch what’s happening on Earth, Caroline and Kenny are not only bonding, but they realize they can impact what’s going on on Earth through radio signals and electromagnetic interference. It’s through this they begin to understand the profound loss their families are experiencing and how the two of them came to be together in this afterlife.

I like afterlife stories like this one—I immediately think of Elsewhere by Gabrielle Zevin and The Everafter by Amy Huntley. I’ll be picking Grief in the Fourth Dimension up!