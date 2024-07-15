8 Page-Turning Books With Short Chapters To Keep You Hooked

Yashvi Peeti is an aspiring writer and an aspiring penguin. She has worked as an editorial intern with Penguin Random House India and HarperCollins Publishers India. She is always up for fangirling over poetry, taking a walk in a park, and painting tiny canvases. You can find her on Instagram @intangible.perception

Have you been picking up a book only to put it down? Have you been feeling overwhelmed by the idea of finishing one from cover to cover? Are you counting the number of pages left in the chapter every time you sit down with a book? If you’re doing any of that, and even if you’re not, let books with short chapters come to your sweet rescue.

A lot of readers believe that when books have short chapters, they’re easier to read. Personally, this plays out in a few different ways for me. When I read, I almost have a compulsion to stop at the end of a chapter. I cannot count the number of times I’ve gotten a call from my best friend only to ignore it and text her instead, “Hey, I will call you back once I’m done with my chapter.” When I’m short on time and feel like I will not be able to finish a chapter, I try not to start it at all and pause my reading session instead.