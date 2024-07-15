12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World

Leah Rachel von Essen reviews genre-bending fiction for Booklist, and writes regularly as a senior contributor at Book Riot. Her blog While Reading and Walking has over 10,000 dedicated followers over several social media outlets, including Instagram . She writes passionately about books in translation, chronic illness and bias in healthcare, queer books, twisty SFF, and magical realism and folklore. She was one of a select few bookstagrammers named to NewCity’s Chicago Lit50 in 2022. She is an avid traveler, a passionate fan of women’s basketball and soccer, and a lifelong learner. Twitter: @reading_while

Greek mythology has been having a moment in fiction, from Madeline Miller’s lush, scholarly retellings (Circe and The Song of Achilles) to Jennifer Saint’s feminist rewrites (Elektra, Ariadne) to Rachel Smythe’s genius and recently concluded Lore Olympus series. And that’s wonderful! These stories are iconic for a reason.

But where are the other mythology adaptations? Cultures around the world have vivid and meaningful folklore, stories passed down through the generations. Stories whispered at a bedside or performed beside a campfire, stories told over the dinner table or performed on stage. Retellings are, in so many ways, the continuation of this tradition — another person putting their own modern spin on a story told time and time again.