YA Comics and Graphic Novels Coming Out January–March 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a new year, full of great new comics and graphic novels! I’ve been thrilled to see the explosion in comics and graphic novels for teens in the past few years. Not only are more books being published, but there are more new publishing imprints for graphic novels and nonfiction for young readers and teens. I’ve been so excited to see everything from an LGBTQ-focused graphic imprint to new imprints from major publishers, alongside some standout independent publishers who always put out amazing works. I just know that 2022 is going to be an incredible year for YA graphic novels, and I can’t wait to devour every book on this list!

Here’s a round up of everything coming out from January to March of 2022! Keep an eye on release dates, as they might still shift; I doubt our supply chain issues will magically disappear after the holidays, so if you see something you can’t wait to read, remember to preorder it or request it from your library! Here we go!

Heartstopper, Volume 4 by Alice Oseman In this fourth volume, Charlie and Nick start a new school year and also face some big changes, both good and heart wrenching. Charlie wants to tell Nick he loves him, and Nick feels the same way…but he worries that what should be a joyful moment might be derailed by finally coming out to his dad, and talking to Charlie about his disordered eating.

House of El: The Enemy Delusion by Claudia Gray and Eric Zawadzki Sera and Zahn are young citizens of Krypton who love their home planet, although they’re very different. Sera is a soldier trained to fight, and San is a scientist trained to question. As evidence of Krypton’s horrific end begin to appear, both Sera and Zahn find their paths drawing close to a climatic collision.

Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky Set in a fantasy world, Preet has magic but Valissa doesn’t. Valissa isn’t sure how she can ever prove herself worthy of Preet, who is one of the most powerful magic users. But when Valissa sees a chance to prove herself, she takes it, sending her far away. Meanwhile, Preet breaks a sacred law, which ensures she’s cast out from their village. The two are on separate paths, but can they find their way back to each other?

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape by Varian Johnson and Daniel Isles Scott Free wants nothing more than to escape his planet of Apokolips, which is a miserable and dangerous place. Easier said than done when you’re living with PTSD and escape has never been done before…at least not by anyone who’s lived long enough to tell about it. But Scott comes up with a plan he’s certain will work and is all set to execute it when he finds himself falling for his biggest enemy, someone whose job is to make sure Scott never leaves.

The Greatest Thing by Sarah Winifred Searle Winifred is about to start sophomore year, and she’s scared that she’ll be facing it on her own as her two best friends have transferred to different schools. But then she meets April and Oscar and things start looking up. As her relationship with them turns into something that might be true friendship, she must face the secret she’s been hiding from them, which could jeopardize their fragile beginning.

The Montague Twins: The Devil’s Music by Nathan Page and Drew Shannon The four teen sleuths at the center of this series aren’t just detectives — they also play in a rock band. And when they just so happen to encounter a famous rocker the day of their big gig, they invite him to the show for kicks, not expecting he’ll show. But he does…and his presence might just revive The Devil’s Music, a single he released that was rumored to put listeners into a deadly hypnotic state…and one of the Montague twins might just fall under his spell.

Magical Boy by The Kao Max is just trying to make it though high school when his mom reveals a big secret: His family is descended from a long line of “Magical Girls” whose job is to keep the world safe from evil, and it’s time for Max to take up the mantle. He worries that he won’t be up to the task, as he is a trans guy, but with the help of his friends and favorite feline, Max will set out to prove that he has what it takes to be the first Magical Boy!

A Spark Within the Forge by Sabaa Tahir, Nicole Andelfinger, and Sonia Liao In this standalone graphic novel that is a prequel to An Ember in the Ashes, Laia and her brother Darin live in Serra under Martial rule. Darin enjoys sneaking out, despite the risks, which is how he meets a young swordsmith. Meanwhile, Laia is left to accompany her father when an illness sweeps the city…and she’s the only one sho seems to notice a possible cure. But is she brave enough to speak up?

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh Aiza dreams of becoming a knight of the Bayt-Sajji Empire, which is the greatest military honor, and the only way someone like her, from the subjugated class of people, can earn full citizenship. So she enters into squire training, concealing her true identity, only to find it much more difficult than she imagined. And with the struggling empire on the brink of war, Aiza realizes that the path to knighthood might not be as noble as she once thought…and she might be the only one with the courage to speak up and save herself and her fellow squires.

Pixels of You by Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota, and J.R. Doyle Set in the near future, Indira and Fawn find themselves both working as interns at an art gallery. Indira is a human girl who’s been cybernetically enhanced after a horrible accident and Fawn is a human-presenting AI. They don’t think much of each other or the other’s photography, until they’re forced to work together on a project. They have to confront what it means to be a person and an artist as they gain each other’s respect and slowly start falling for each other.

Anne of West Philly by Ivy Noelle Weir and Myisha Haynes The classic from L.M. Montgomery gets an update in this graphic retelling about Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert of West Philly, who take in a bright and imaginative teen named Anne Shirley. She’s imaginative and creative, and she tends to see what other people don’t in their neighborhood. She makes friends, joins the robotics team, and finds the last thing she was expecting: a family.

Want more great YA graphic novels and comics? Check out last quarter’s round up of graphic novels and comics hitting shelves in the last quarter of 2021!