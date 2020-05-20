Kids who are part of a dysfunctional household generally don’t have their childhood emotional needs met. But when survival becomes the first priority, natural developments of feelings and emotions take a backseat. Repression might be necessary for a child’s survival at some points, but that gets carried to their adult life, as a result of which they try to have their needs met via their spouse, children, clients, etc. This lack of awareness that often ensues from depression (and expressions of grandiosity at times) in turn harms their children. This vicious cycle keeps repeating unless they actively seek therapy. When highly successful people feel a deep sense of emptiness, it’s imperative to revaluate their childhood. This book talks about all of these issues in detail and is really helpful for individuals who are stuck at home and don’t know how to stop themselves from spiraling down in the black hole of depression. The first step towards eradicating a problem is identifying it, and this book works wonders in that context.