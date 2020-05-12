Riot Recommendation: What Are Your Favorite Works of Fiction Set in Paris?
What is it about Paris that captivates us so? Is it the sidewalk cafés, those strolls along the Seine, the majesty of the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Élysées? We love a book that transports us straight to the the City of Light, that’s why we want to know: what are your favorite works of fiction set in Paris? Come shout them at us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share a roundup with your fellow Riot readers. Contemporary or historical, adult or YA: we’ll take it all, just whisk us away!