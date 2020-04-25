Discover Airbnb’s Bookish Virtual Experiences

If you’re still stuck at home and are running out of ideas for fun activities and ways to connect with other book lovers, good news! Airbnb is launching a new series of bookish virtual experiences perfect for book lovers!

Here’s how it works: You can browse a variety of experiences that Airbnb is offering virtually, and find one that you’re interested in. Check out the calendar to see if there’s an opening, and then sign up and pay the fee (they range from $5–50 depending on the experience). Don’t forget to check out the materials required list to make sure you’ve got everything you need. Then you’ll be sent all the information to join in virtually on Zoom at your chosen time slot. These are small group experiences led by an expert artist or writer, and you’ll be able to interact with them and with the handful of others in your small group.

Airbnb is offering a lot of really great virtual experiences for all ages and all interests! Check it out:

Jesse Byrd is a bestselling children’s book author who will walk you through how he became an author, read aloud from one of his picture books, Sunny Days, and then talk about his creative process and artwork. He’ll end by answering questions from the group, which is capped at 10 participants. This is a great pick for families and aspiring picture book writers!

Get a cooking lesson from cookbook author Vicky Bennison, the woman behind Pasta Grannies, the bestselling cookbook and YouTube channel. Participants will make pici pasta, and this experience will require some kitchen ingredients, but you’ll end up with a delicious meal out of it!

Looking to turn your house into a green oasis? Let Hilton Carter, the author of Wild Interiors, walk you through some plant propagating techniques! The experience will kick off with Carter’s plant philosophy and inspirations, and then he’ll walk participants through various ways to propagate common household plants. This is perfect if your own houseplants are getting a little unruly.

Want to use some extra quarantine time to finally start writing that novel you’ve been dreaming of? Get a creative writing course from romance writer Katy Lee! She’ll help you brainstorm your story idea, develop characters, and figure out your plot so that you’ll have the tools you need to get writing!

If you’re stuck inside in a small space and you need to revamp it, then sign up for this one hour class in creating your ultimate small space. Led by Whitney Leigh, author of Small Space Style: Because You Don’t Need to Live Large to Live Beautifully, this is a one-hour session in storage and small space layouts of all types—offices, bedrooms, living spaces, and play areas!

If you’re itching for a craft project that can be made out of items you probably already have around your house, then check out this 1.5 hour session! Hosted by Kit, a bookmaking artist, this is a fun crafty project for adults and older kids.

If you’re looking for fun with the whole family, this experience will offer story time, a craft, and screen time with some rescue kitties at Brooklyn’s Cat Cafe! The crafts will be geared towards children ages 2–9, and will use common household items!

Learn how to mix some fun bookish drinks in this experience! Some signature cocktails include the Gin Austen, Tequila Mockingbird, and Treasure Island. This experience has tutorials, drinking games, and some literary history of your favorite alcoholic drinks.

Stay safe inside and have lots of bookish fun!