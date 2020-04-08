Pulitzer Prize Awards Announcements Postponed

The Pulitzer Prize Board will postpone the announcement of this year’s prize winners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pulitzer Prize is highest award in American journalism, and the board includes many high-level journalists who are currently covering the pandemic. The awards were scheduled to be announced Monday, April 20, but will now be announced Monday, May 4, via livestream.

Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy said: “More than ever, this moment highlights journalism’s mission to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates literature and the arts’ ability to transport and uplift the human spirit during trying times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue its more than century-long mandate to celebrate such excellence.”

The annual awards luncheon, usually held in May, will also be postponed to a yet-to-be-announced date sometime this fall.

The Pulitzer Prizes are awarded in books, drama, and music, as well as journalism.

