3 Comic Book Roles Perfect for Gina Carano

While the breakout star of The Mandalorian was definitely The Child, I think we can all agree that Gina Carano as Cara Dune also captured our hearts, especially once we found out she was Carasynthia Dune of Alderaan. Knowing she’s a survivor of a world that no longer exists adds dimension to the ex–rebel shock trooper who decided to go AWOL and spend the rest of her life being hunted rather than to kill civilians. Despite her claims of not doing “the baby thing,” she’s willing to die to protect Yodito from all comers including Moff Gideon, and the respect and friendship between Cara and Din is that amazing sort so many people claim is simply impossible between men and women.

Also, she punched Mando in the head so hard during their first fight, he kicked himself in the ass.

I like a lady who can ring the bell of someone wearing a helmet. I like her a lot.

And I would like to see more of her.

Comic book flicks are begging for tall, strong, hard-hitting, women with enough dimension to have vulnerable moments, moments of terror, of hope, and of love.

Some examples? Would I come here empty-handed?

Barda

I am certainly not the first person to suggest Carano would make an excellent Barda in the upcoming New Gods movie (in Ava we trust). Trained from an early age by Granny Goodness, Barda was a member of the Female Furies (I’m not sure why the female has to be specified since all furies are, in fact, female) as an enforcer for Darkseid. During a raid, she met Scott Free (later known as Mister Miracle) and fell in love. Realizing life can be more than battle, Barda, at great risk to herself, begins to work with a rebel cell seeking to oust Darkseid and eventually follows Scott to Earth where they attempt, and fail, to retire from superheroing. Barda has been a member of both The Justice League and The Birds of Prey.

Barda is tall and muscular and gorgeous. I’ve always sort of hated the “big” sobriquet that goes with her name because it implies her physique plays a larger part in her identity than it should. That said, Carano, a former MMA fighter, is tall, can take a hit, and can dole out the punishment. We also know, like Barda, that she can do multidimensional. And, while we’re at it, how about Pedro Pascal for Scott? We know they’re a fantastic pair, so let’s let them stretch.

Artemis was raised to believe she would be Queen of the Amazons. In her arrogance, she attempted to claim the Bow of Ra before the gods deemed her ready. It was later given to her partner, Akila (who would be killed and resurrected numerous times over the course of Artemis’s own story), and after a battle in which Wonder Woman and Artemis attempted to recover the Bow, it and Akila disappeared. Artemis’s search for the weapon led her to Gotham, where she met Jason Todd and later formed the Outlaws with both him and Superman clone, Bizarro. Though she originally intended to return to Bana-Mighdall and take up the position of champion, she ultimately decided to stay with the Outlaws. Though her former lovers were women, Artemis has recently expressed interest in Jason and told him he, “…kissed well for a boy.”

Artemis has that Amazonian physique Carano carries so well as Cara Dune. She is smart, strong, agile, and durable, much like our beloved shock trooper. Also, she gets to carry The Lasso of Submission, which, let’s be honest, of course she does. She also carries a battle axe named “Mistress,” the Bow of Ra (finally), and has a broadsword that appears whenever she wants it to. And hey, if they decide to go the bi/pan route and she does end up with Jason? Jason Todd would not be intimidated by a tall woman. Jason Todd would climb her like a tree.

Thor

I know, I know. They already cast Natalie Portman as Thor. It’s my post and I’ll cast who I want to. If you insist on Natalie, she can stay Jane Foster but I want Gina Carano as Thor. I wasn’t sure what to expect all those years ago when Marvel announced boy Thor was going go by “Odinson,” at least for a while after losing his worthiness, and that the Mighty Thor was going to be Jane Foster’s alter ego. I was pleasantly surprised when they crafted her as a compassionate, wise, strong goddess who didn’t particularly enjoy busting heads but had no qualms about doing so when necessary.

Carano’s Cara Dune ran the gamut of emotions from fearless commando to frightened, cornered prisoner. We were all so (rightfully) busy being impressed by Mando’s ability to emote sans facial expression, we missed Carano’s equally impressive range. She can modulate her voice and her body language to become someone completely different, even when her facial expression remains static; an important skill for an actress who’s going to be wearing a mask. And come on; Carano would swing the helheim out of Mjolnir.

Men have ruled the comic book movie scene for so long, we’ve all become used to a specific body type and, except for a few notable exceptions (Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel), one of a couple of character tropes (mostly unattainable asskicker or manic pixie dream girl). We’re more than that. So let’s see more than that. Not all women look the same and not all super heroines look the same. But we, and they, are all beautiful.

