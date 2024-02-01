100 of the Most Popular Romances of the Past 3 Years, According to Goodreads
With the first of February comes the first of what we’re sure will be quite a few romance book lists. Goodreads went ahead and got us started with a list of the 100 most popular romance books as chosen by their members over the last three years. To make the list, Goodreads looked at the romance books on members’ Read and Want to Read shelves.
The influence of TikTok is seen throughout the list, and there are also a few self-published titles. Genre-wise, there’s everything from dark romance to contemporary romance to romantasy. And, while there is some diversity, it will hopefully become more diverse with the years to come.
In no particular order, here are a few of the most popular romance books according to Goodreads members:
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Twisted Love by Ana Huang
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
