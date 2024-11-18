Find Your Next Favorite Read in 10 Years of Read Harder Challenges!

Can you believe this year is the 10th Read Harder Challenge? We’ve been doing them since 2015! There have been a whole lot of tasks in that time—240, to be exact—which means there are a lot of options for the final task of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge: Pick a challenge from any of the previous years’ challenges to repeat.

This may be the easiest task on the list; between all those previous years of tasks, you’ve probably completed at least one accidentally this year. It’s also one of my favorite tasks, because there’s so much flexibility, and it’s a good excuse to take a trip down memory lane. Below, I’ve selected a task from each year and a recommendation for a book that completes it.