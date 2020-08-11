You’re chosen as a wife based on the finery you wear, or you are never heard of again. This is what happens at the Annual Ball every year, whether the girls want it or not. Our main character Sophia, a queer Black girl, would rather not, preferring to marry her best friend Erin. But that isn’t how things work 200 years after Cinderella marries her prince. After running away from the ball and hiding in a mausoleum, Sophia meets Cinderella’s last known descendant, Constance. Together, the two of them discover that there is more to Cinderella’s story than they’ve been taught and vow to change the system that they are forced to take part in. Be aware though, despite this being a YA book, there are some heavier themes including rape, execution, and abuse, so please keep this in mind when picking up the book.