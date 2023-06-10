Young Adult Deals

YA Books Under $5 to Snag This Weekend

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Unseelie
$2.99 Unseelie by Ivelisse Housman 
Get This Deal
A Tale of Two Princes
$2.99 A Tale of Two Princes by Eric Geron
Get This Deal
Like a Love Story
$1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian 
Get This Deal
Incendiary
$4.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova 
Get This Deal
Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches
$1.99 Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa 
Get This Deal
Before We Disappear
$1.99 Before We Disappear by Shaun David Hutchinson
Get This Deal
Wicked As You Wish
$1.99 Wicked As You Wish by Rin Chupeco
Get This Deal
Scout's Honor
$2.99 Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson
Get This Deal
Accomplished
$2.99 Accomplished by Amanda Quain
Get This Deal
Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality
$1.99 Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer
Get This Deal