Young Adult Deals YA Books Under $5 to Snag This Weekend Deals Jun 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Unseelie by Ivelisse Housman Get This Deal $2.99 A Tale of Two Princes by Eric Geron Get This Deal $1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian Get This Deal $4.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $1.99 Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa Get This Deal $1.99 Before We Disappear by Shaun David Hutchinson Get This Deal $1.99 Wicked As You Wish by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $2.99 Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson Get This Deal $2.99 Accomplished by Amanda Quain Get This Deal $1.99 Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023 SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Is a Must-Watch to Understand Today's Book Ban Movement: Book Censorship News, June 9, 2023 The Best New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Out June 2023 Bookworm Reads Review: How Does it Compare to Goodreads or StoryGraph? Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare Be Gay, Do Crime: 20 Must-Read LGBTQ+ Crime Novels